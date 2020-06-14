Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym hot tub sauna yoga

Live in style in this sophisticated, approx. 1,833 sq.ft., two bedroom, three bath double corner residence with beautiful open Southern views at 301 East 50th Street. Stunning interiors feature high ceilings, gorgeous solid oak wood floors, side-by-side washer/dryers, and city-quiet low-energy glass windows. The kitchen is outfitted with professional quality appliances, quartz countertops and and a beautiful marble backsplash.



301 East 50th Street, a marvelous 29 story luxury condominium, offers a timeless yet modern approach to living in style and comfort. The 24-hour doorman and concierge, fitness center, sauna, steam room, spa with private treatment room, tea lounge and a terrace/yoga deck, are all complimentary for residents.