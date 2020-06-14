All apartments in New York
Location

301 East 50th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-A · Avail. now

$12,995

2 Bed · 4 Bath

2 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Live in style in this sophisticated, approx. 1,833 sq.ft., two bedroom, three bath double corner residence with beautiful open Southern views at 301 East 50th Street. Stunning interiors feature high ceilings, gorgeous solid oak wood floors, side-by-side washer/dryers, and city-quiet low-energy glass windows. The kitchen is outfitted with professional quality appliances, quartz countertops and and a beautiful marble backsplash.

301 East 50th Street, a marvelous 29 story luxury condominium, offers a timeless yet modern approach to living in style and comfort. The 24-hour doorman and concierge, fitness center, sauna, steam room, spa with private treatment room, tea lounge and a terrace/yoga deck, are all complimentary for residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 East 50th Street have any available units?
301 East 50th Street has a unit available for $12,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 East 50th Street have?
Some of 301 East 50th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 East 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 East 50th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 East 50th Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 East 50th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 East 50th Street offer parking?
No, 301 East 50th Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 East 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 East 50th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 East 50th Street have a pool?
No, 301 East 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 East 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 301 East 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 East 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 East 50th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
