Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar pool lobby

301 East 117th Street New York, NY See video tour of a similar unit in the bldg. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjwOFE5cxYw



NOTE: Apt 2Z does not have a balcony.



The Michael East is a new boutique 7 story 12 unit rental development in East Harlem. The building consists of 1 and 2 bedroom residences with two units per floor, video intercom, tiled lobby and a common roof deck that offers panoramic views of the city.



The apartments offer condo-quality finishes that feature, oak wood floors throughout, floor to ceiling Thomas windows, Rollease Archmeda Shades, LED recessed lighting, 9ft ceilings, central AC, vented Blomberg W/D. Most of the units have private balconies. The kitchens have Summit refrigerators with ice maker, Figor Milano stoves, Faber vent hood, quartz countertops, graphite tile backsplash and custom cabinets with plenty of storage. The bathrooms have custom porcelain tiles, Toto toilets with soft close, sliding glass shower doors, chrome multi function handheld shower head and Duravit soaking tubs.



The Michael East is just a short distance to America's favorite stores Costco and Target with local supermarkets, bars, restaurants and coffee shops for your convenience. One of the communities most extensive outdoor facilities is Jefferson's Park that offers, an outdoor swimming pool, boxing, fencing, martial arts, aerobics, and ballfields. Getting around the city doesn't get easier than this. You have the M15 bus right out your door, M16 crosstown bus to get you to the westside, the 6 train is a couple of blocks away with the 4,5 express lines and the Metro-North available on 125th Street.