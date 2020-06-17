All apartments in New York
Last updated May 6 2020 at 4:40 AM

301 East 117th Street

301 East 117th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

301 East 117th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-Z · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
lobby
301 East 117th Street New York, NY See video tour of a similar unit in the bldg. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjwOFE5cxYw

NOTE: Apt 2Z does not have a balcony.

The Michael East is a new boutique 7 story 12 unit rental development in East Harlem. The building consists of 1 and 2 bedroom residences with two units per floor, video intercom, tiled lobby and a common roof deck that offers panoramic views of the city.

The apartments offer condo-quality finishes that feature, oak wood floors throughout, floor to ceiling Thomas windows, Rollease Archmeda Shades, LED recessed lighting, 9ft ceilings, central AC, vented Blomberg W/D. Most of the units have private balconies. The kitchens have Summit refrigerators with ice maker, Figor Milano stoves, Faber vent hood, quartz countertops, graphite tile backsplash and custom cabinets with plenty of storage. The bathrooms have custom porcelain tiles, Toto toilets with soft close, sliding glass shower doors, chrome multi function handheld shower head and Duravit soaking tubs.

The Michael East is just a short distance to America's favorite stores Costco and Target with local supermarkets, bars, restaurants and coffee shops for your convenience. One of the communities most extensive outdoor facilities is Jefferson's Park that offers, an outdoor swimming pool, boxing, fencing, martial arts, aerobics, and ballfields. Getting around the city doesn't get easier than this. You have the M15 bus right out your door, M16 crosstown bus to get you to the westside, the 6 train is a couple of blocks away with the 4,5 express lines and the Metro-North available on 125th Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 East 117th Street have any available units?
301 East 117th Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 East 117th Street have?
Some of 301 East 117th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 East 117th Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 East 117th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 East 117th Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 East 117th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 East 117th Street offer parking?
No, 301 East 117th Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 East 117th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 East 117th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 East 117th Street have a pool?
Yes, 301 East 117th Street has a pool.
Does 301 East 117th Street have accessible units?
No, 301 East 117th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 East 117th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 East 117th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
