Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

300 West 18th Street

300 West 18th Street · (262) 758-0947
Location

300 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
new construction
yoga
TWO OUTDOOR SPACES!!*Video Tour and 360 Tour available!Exit the elevator directly into your FULL FLOOR sprawling 1,500 sq ft two bedroom two bathroom corner unit with floor to ceiling windows! The Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and large walk in closet. The apartment has central air throughout and multiple temperature stations. The unit is on the corner of 8th and 18th and is extremely open and bright with views of the Empire State building!This new construction unit is for the city lover who likes being in the middle of it all while having your own back patio oasis perfect for morning coffee, yoga, or even gardening. The two bedrooms are of generous size, and the second outdoor space can be accessed by either bedroom, or the livingroom.The grand open chef's kitchen is completed with white matte lacquer finished Poliform cabinets, Italian marble counter tops, Sub-Zero firdge, Miele dishwasher, Miele cook top, Bosch oven, and washer/dryer. This boutique condo on 18th and 8th is comprised of 4 floor-through units, and a package room. Conveniently located to everything from Chelsea Market, High Line Park, the C/1 trains, west side highway, and Chelsea Piers!*can come furnished for $8,500 or unfurnished for $8,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 West 18th Street have any available units?
300 West 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 West 18th Street have?
Some of 300 West 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 West 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 West 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 West 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 West 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 West 18th Street offer parking?
No, 300 West 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 300 West 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 West 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 West 18th Street have a pool?
No, 300 West 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 West 18th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 300 West 18th Street has accessible units.
Does 300 West 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 West 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
