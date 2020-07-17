300 West 18th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator new construction yoga

TWO OUTDOOR SPACES!!*Video Tour and 360 Tour available!Exit the elevator directly into your FULL FLOOR sprawling 1,500 sq ft two bedroom two bathroom corner unit with floor to ceiling windows! The Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and large walk in closet. The apartment has central air throughout and multiple temperature stations. The unit is on the corner of 8th and 18th and is extremely open and bright with views of the Empire State building!This new construction unit is for the city lover who likes being in the middle of it all while having your own back patio oasis perfect for morning coffee, yoga, or even gardening. The two bedrooms are of generous size, and the second outdoor space can be accessed by either bedroom, or the livingroom.The grand open chef's kitchen is completed with white matte lacquer finished Poliform cabinets, Italian marble counter tops, Sub-Zero firdge, Miele dishwasher, Miele cook top, Bosch oven, and washer/dryer. This boutique condo on 18th and 8th is comprised of 4 floor-through units, and a package room. Conveniently located to everything from Chelsea Market, High Line Park, the C/1 trains, west side highway, and Chelsea Piers!*can come furnished for $8,500 or unfurnished for $8,000