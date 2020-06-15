300 East 93rd Street

Amenities

Home and Bedroom in One

This studio provides a unique combination of living that with one touch converts the beautiful living space into a luxurious bedroom. If your desire is for expansive city and river views jaw-dropping, high-floor, dramatic vistas that fill your home's walls of windows with an ever-changing backdrop of big sky, loads of light, and inspiring vistas day and night then look no further. Just steps away from the 2nd Avenue Subway you can be in midtown in no time. The Waterford is a luxury full service condominium offering great amenities; full time doorman, concierge, beautifully landscaped plaza with outdoor seating, recently renovated rooftop health club with state of the art equipment, party room for your next event, roof sundeck, lounge, game room, playroom and two guest suites for your overnight visitors. Sorry no dogs allowed.,NO FEE apartment as of today. This is a great HIGH floor studio that has wide open UNOBSTRUCTED views of the city and the RIVER through its wall of windows. The pass thru kitchen has stainless steel appliances, there is a large marble bathroom, a WALK IN CLOSET and double paned windows. Combined heating and a/c units for personal control.



The building is amenity filled and all FREE for tenants - including renters. On the 46th floor you will find a LARGE GYM, two terraces for residents only, a billiards/pingpong room, a very large YOGA / Stretching room, CHILDREN's Playroom. BIKE Room, Personal storage as well, Garden, LAUNDRY ROOM, PARTY ROOM, LOUNGE. It is a FULL SERVICE / LUXURY Building - 24 hour doorman and elevators.



The closest subways are the 6 train on 96th street (5 minute walk) or the 4/5/6 at 86th street (8 minute walk). Carl Schurz park (5 min walk), Central Park (10 mins) and Museum Mile (10 mins) are all very quickly accessible. LaGuardia airport is a 20 minute cab ride. The apartment is also a quick walk to the Mt Sinai hospital facilities // Cornell Hospital and Sothebys.