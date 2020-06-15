All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

300 East 93rd Street

300 East 93rd Street · (646) 461-6633
Location

300 East 93rd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 27-C · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
pool table
bike storage
guest suite
yoga
Home and Bedroom in One
This studio provides a unique combination of living that with one touch converts the beautiful living space into a luxurious bedroom. If your desire is for expansive city and river views jaw-dropping, high-floor, dramatic vistas that fill your home's walls of windows with an ever-changing backdrop of big sky, loads of light, and inspiring vistas day and night then look no further. Just steps away from the 2nd Avenue Subway you can be in midtown in no time. The Waterford is a luxury full service condominium offering great amenities; full time doorman, concierge, beautifully landscaped plaza with outdoor seating, recently renovated rooftop health club with state of the art equipment, party room for your next event, roof sundeck, lounge, game room, playroom and two guest suites for your overnight visitors. Sorry no dogs allowed.,NO FEE apartment as of today. This is a great HIGH floor studio that has wide open UNOBSTRUCTED views of the city and the RIVER through its wall of windows. The pass thru kitchen has stainless steel appliances, there is a large marble bathroom, a WALK IN CLOSET and double paned windows. Combined heating and a/c units for personal control.

The building is amenity filled and all FREE for tenants - including renters. On the 46th floor you will find a LARGE GYM, two terraces for residents only, a billiards/pingpong room, a very large YOGA / Stretching room, CHILDREN's Playroom. BIKE Room, Personal storage as well, Garden, LAUNDRY ROOM, PARTY ROOM, LOUNGE. It is a FULL SERVICE / LUXURY Building - 24 hour doorman and elevators.

The closest subways are the 6 train on 96th street (5 minute walk) or the 4/5/6 at 86th street (8 minute walk). Carl Schurz park (5 min walk), Central Park (10 mins) and Museum Mile (10 mins) are all very quickly accessible. LaGuardia airport is a 20 minute cab ride. The apartment is also a quick walk to the Mt Sinai hospital facilities // Cornell Hospital and Sothebys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 East 93rd Street have any available units?
300 East 93rd Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 East 93rd Street have?
Some of 300 East 93rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 East 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 East 93rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East 93rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 East 93rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 East 93rd Street offer parking?
No, 300 East 93rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 300 East 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 East 93rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 300 East 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 East 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 300 East 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 East 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 East 93rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
