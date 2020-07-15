300 East 6th Street

Amenities

Min 24 - 48 hours notice for tenant approval of appts. No Students. Renovated and top floor apartment, 4 flights up, offering nice light and city Views. 3 bedroom and 1 bath, with combo washer/dryer, located in the heart of the East Village. Owner occupied walk up building offers good sized bedrooms, open renovated kitchen with dishwasher & exhaust and ample space for living/dinning set up. The building is located a short walk from all amenities needed and subway 6, F. This unit was recently upgraded and offers a clean and new space. Owner lives in the building PT. NO ROOF ACCESS. NO DOGS.