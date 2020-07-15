All apartments in New York
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:15 AM

300 East 6th Street

300 East 6th Street · (646) 423-8290
Location

300 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH4 · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Min 24 - 48 hours notice for tenant approval of appts. No Students. Renovated and top floor apartment, 4 flights up, offering nice light and city Views. 3 bedroom and 1 bath, with combo washer/dryer, located in the heart of the East Village. Owner occupied walk up building offers good sized bedrooms, open renovated kitchen with dishwasher & exhaust and ample space for living/dinning set up. The building is located a short walk from all amenities needed and subway 6, F. This unit was recently upgraded and offers a clean and new space. Owner lives in the building PT. NO ROOF ACCESS. NO DOGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 East 6th Street have any available units?
300 East 6th Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 300 East 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 East 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 East 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 East 6th Street offer parking?
No, 300 East 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 300 East 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 East 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East 6th Street have a pool?
No, 300 East 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 East 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 300 East 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 East 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 East 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 East 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 East 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
