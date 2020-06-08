All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

300 East 55th Street

300 East 55th Street · (212) 252-8772 ext. 4274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-D · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
valet service
We are offering a rare opportunity to reside in a beautiful 2 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Midtown East. The Milan is a luxury condominium building with a full service staff including valet services for parking and a 24 hour doorman. Other amenities include a recently renovated health and fitness club, a resident lounge that can be reserved for private events, and both private and bicycle storage rooms. The property is located on a beautiful tree lined block within short walking distance of Whole Foods, Equinox Gym, as well as subway stops servicing E, M, N, R, and W trains.

A FULL VIDEO IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST IN LIEU OF PHOTOGRAPHS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 East 55th Street have any available units?
300 East 55th Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 East 55th Street have?
Some of 300 East 55th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 East 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 East 55th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East 55th Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 East 55th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 East 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 East 55th Street does offer parking.
Does 300 East 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 East 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East 55th Street have a pool?
No, 300 East 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 East 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 300 East 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 East 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 East 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
