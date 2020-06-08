300 East 55th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking bike storage garage valet service

We are offering a rare opportunity to reside in a beautiful 2 bed 2 bath home in the heart of Midtown East. The Milan is a luxury condominium building with a full service staff including valet services for parking and a 24 hour doorman. Other amenities include a recently renovated health and fitness club, a resident lounge that can be reserved for private events, and both private and bicycle storage rooms. The property is located on a beautiful tree lined block within short walking distance of Whole Foods, Equinox Gym, as well as subway stops servicing E, M, N, R, and W trains.



A FULL VIDEO IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST IN LIEU OF PHOTOGRAPHS.