30 West 123rd Street

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE! Available early July!



Situated in vibrant Central Harlem in the center of it all, this magnificent 3-4 bedroom triplex is now available for rent. This stunning 1884 Queen Anne landmark townhouse has been completely gut renovated to perfection. With only two units in the building, this triplex is an intimate home. Just one flight up, one enters into a sprawling living and dining room with 11 ft ceilings, flooded with sunlight and southern views of St. Martin's Church and rich with original detail.



With two fireplaces and four original mantels throughout, this home is the perfect mix of prewar charm and modern renovation. Home has been outfitted with central heat and A/C, recessed lighting, 5" walnut wood floors and top of the line European fixtures. Open kitchen features Bosch dishwasher and Liebherr refrigerator. Second level has two huge bedrooms and newly renovated full bath featuring Vola fixtures and Duravit toilets.



Custom closets throughout allow for plenty of storage space and your own GE W/D is available in the unit. On the top floor is the Master Suite. Currently used as a bedroom and art studio this level was exposed brick, 17ft skylights. You can even make an office area or 4th bedroom if desired. This 2400 sq ft home is located half a block from the historic Mt Morris Park with a newly renovated outdoor amphitheater that hosts summer music/movie programs and includes an Olympics size outdoor swimming pool. Just 2 blocks from express 2/3 subway lines and a short walk to 4,5,6 trains. Walk to Whole Foods, Red Rooster, Harlem Shake, Social Corner, Cheri, Barawine. Quick and Easy approval.