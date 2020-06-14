All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

30 West 123rd Street

30 West 123rd Street · (917) 515-7436
Location

30 West 123rd Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE! Available early July!

Situated in vibrant Central Harlem in the center of it all, this magnificent 3-4 bedroom triplex is now available for rent. This stunning 1884 Queen Anne landmark townhouse has been completely gut renovated to perfection. With only two units in the building, this triplex is an intimate home. Just one flight up, one enters into a sprawling living and dining room with 11 ft ceilings, flooded with sunlight and southern views of St. Martin's Church and rich with original detail.

With two fireplaces and four original mantels throughout, this home is the perfect mix of prewar charm and modern renovation. Home has been outfitted with central heat and A/C, recessed lighting, 5" walnut wood floors and top of the line European fixtures. Open kitchen features Bosch dishwasher and Liebherr refrigerator. Second level has two huge bedrooms and newly renovated full bath featuring Vola fixtures and Duravit toilets.

Custom closets throughout allow for plenty of storage space and your own GE W/D is available in the unit. On the top floor is the Master Suite. Currently used as a bedroom and art studio this level was exposed brick, 17ft skylights. You can even make an office area or 4th bedroom if desired. This 2400 sq ft home is located half a block from the historic Mt Morris Park with a newly renovated outdoor amphitheater that hosts summer music/movie programs and includes an Olympics size outdoor swimming pool. Just 2 blocks from express 2/3 subway lines and a short walk to 4,5,6 trains. Walk to Whole Foods, Red Rooster, Harlem Shake, Social Corner, Cheri, Barawine. Quick and Easy approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 West 123rd Street have any available units?
30 West 123rd Street has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 West 123rd Street have?
Some of 30 West 123rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 West 123rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 West 123rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 West 123rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 West 123rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 30 West 123rd Street offer parking?
No, 30 West 123rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 30 West 123rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 West 123rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 West 123rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 30 West 123rd Street has a pool.
Does 30 West 123rd Street have accessible units?
No, 30 West 123rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 West 123rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 West 123rd Street has units with dishwashers.
