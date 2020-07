Amenities

Gorgeous Triplex Apartment right of Central Park! Unique Features such as Parquet Floors, 11 Foot Ceilings, State of the Art Stainless Steel Kitchen w/Island, large arched leaded glass casement windows, expansive parlor floor with open entertaining space, Two wood-burning fireplaces, Five massive Bedrooms with Two Full Baths, and a large private garden! Steps from Central Park, B,C trains, restaurants, shops, and much more the UWS has to offer.