30 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry bike storage

Located on the most picturesque corner in Greenwich Village in a distinguished, full service co-op building constructed in 1923, this perfectly appointed one bedroom home has undergone a beautiful renovation seamlessly merging modern applications with timeless pre war charm.



Apartment 6C is a beautiful example of the gracious and elegant architecture offered at this coveted gold coast address.

The C line, which is an oversized one bedroom features a large picture window with beautiful western light throughout.



A proper entrance foyer welcomes you into the apartment and hosts a large built out storage and coat closet. A bright, clean and open renovated kitchen is the HEART of this home and features a Bertazonni gas range, Miele dishwasher, Miele microwave and a

clever refrigerator / freezer divided into 4 chambers under the custom marble island. Solid wood cabinetry, custom lighting and exceptional storage complete this chef's dream space.



The living room is bright and open, features 9.5' beamed ceilings, ebonized hardwood floors, has a lovely wall of windows that welcome the western light and has a through wall AC concealed with custom millwork.



The generously sized bedroom has a huge window also with lovely western exposure, high ceilings, a walk in closet and an additional through building AC again with custom millwork.



The windowed, en suite bathroom boats an original cast iron tub along with a show stopping custom marble & stainless steel vanity.



30 5th Avenue is a 16 story full service building with a 24 hour doorman, resident superintendent, bike room, laundry room and a landscaped roof deck with unparalleled views of Greenwich Village.



The building is both pet and pied a terre friendly.



This an exceptional offering, not to be missed!



Please call or email to schedule a private viewing.