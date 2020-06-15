All apartments in New York
Find more places like 30 Fifth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
30 Fifth Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

30 Fifth Avenue

30 5th Avenue · (917) 604-8166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

30 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-C · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
Located on the most picturesque corner in Greenwich Village in a distinguished, full service co-op building constructed in 1923, this perfectly appointed one bedroom home has undergone a beautiful renovation seamlessly merging modern applications with timeless pre war charm.

Apartment 6C is a beautiful example of the gracious and elegant architecture offered at this coveted gold coast address.
The C line, which is an oversized one bedroom features a large picture window with beautiful western light throughout.

A proper entrance foyer welcomes you into the apartment and hosts a large built out storage and coat closet. A bright, clean and open renovated kitchen is the HEART of this home and features a Bertazonni gas range, Miele dishwasher, Miele microwave and a
clever refrigerator / freezer divided into 4 chambers under the custom marble island. Solid wood cabinetry, custom lighting and exceptional storage complete this chef's dream space.

The living room is bright and open, features 9.5' beamed ceilings, ebonized hardwood floors, has a lovely wall of windows that welcome the western light and has a through wall AC concealed with custom millwork.

The generously sized bedroom has a huge window also with lovely western exposure, high ceilings, a walk in closet and an additional through building AC again with custom millwork.

The windowed, en suite bathroom boats an original cast iron tub along with a show stopping custom marble & stainless steel vanity.

30 5th Avenue is a 16 story full service building with a 24 hour doorman, resident superintendent, bike room, laundry room and a landscaped roof deck with unparalleled views of Greenwich Village.

The building is both pet and pied a terre friendly.

This an exceptional offering, not to be missed!

Please call or email to schedule a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
30 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 30 Fifth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
30 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Fifth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 30 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 30 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 30 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 30 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 30 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 30 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Fifth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 30 Fifth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity