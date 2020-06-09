30 East 68th Street

Amenities
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!
A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!
Gut renovated sun-filled one bedroom in close proximity to Central Park, transportation, and some of the best shopping, restaurants, and museums that Manhattan has to offer. Additional features include: ample closet space, newly renovated kitchen with breakfast nook and dishwasher.
Amenities include: 24 Hour Doorman, Elevator, laundry IN UNIT, Live-in Super, and pet friendly!