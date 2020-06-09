All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

30 East 68th Street

30 East 68th Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

A TRUE Virtual Tour of the entire Apartment360 DEGREES and view EVERYTHING!!

Gut renovated sun-filled one bedroom in close proximity to Central Park, transportation, and some of the best shopping, restaurants, and museums that Manhattan has to offer. Additional features include: ample closet space, newly renovated kitchen with breakfast nook and dishwasher.

Amenities include: 24 Hour Doorman, Elevator, laundry IN UNIT, Live-in Super, and pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 East 68th Street have any available units?
30 East 68th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 East 68th Street have?
Some of 30 East 68th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 East 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 East 68th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 East 68th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 East 68th Street is pet friendly.
Does 30 East 68th Street offer parking?
No, 30 East 68th Street does not offer parking.
Does 30 East 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 East 68th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 East 68th Street have a pool?
No, 30 East 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 East 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 30 East 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 East 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 East 68th Street has units with dishwashers.
