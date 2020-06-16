All apartments in New York
30 East 14th Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:06 AM

30 East 14th Street

30 East 14th Street · (212) 448-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Massive Loft in Union Square. This is a very large 2BR loft (appx 1300sf) with separate, king sized bedroom and Queen sized 2nd bedroom. Extremely Large living space( 40 x 17) facing south with over-sized windows which lets in a ton of natural light, huge closets with overhead storage bins, high ceilings 11ft and hardwood floors throughout. Very large ceramic tile bathroom, Exposed brick wall which runs the entire length (appx 60 feet), Brand new ceiling fans, Open kitchen with New S.S. full sized appliances, dishwasher and lots of counter space. This apartment is very quiet as it does not face 14th street.,NEW TO MARKET. This Well maintained Walkup Building with Laundry is located in Greenwich Village/Union Square in one of the most desired neighborhoods in NYC. Its close to EVERYTHING. Shopping, dinning, nightlife, parks, transportation, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 East 14th Street have any available units?
30 East 14th Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 30 East 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 East 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 East 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 East 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 30 East 14th Street offer parking?
No, 30 East 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 30 East 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 East 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 East 14th Street have a pool?
No, 30 East 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 East 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 30 East 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 East 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 East 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 East 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 East 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
