30 East 14th Street

Massive Loft in Union Square. This is a very large 2BR loft (appx 1300sf) with separate, king sized bedroom and Queen sized 2nd bedroom. Extremely Large living space( 40 x 17) facing south with over-sized windows which lets in a ton of natural light, huge closets with overhead storage bins, high ceilings 11ft and hardwood floors throughout. Very large ceramic tile bathroom, Exposed brick wall which runs the entire length (appx 60 feet), Brand new ceiling fans, Open kitchen with New S.S. full sized appliances, dishwasher and lots of counter space. This apartment is very quiet as it does not face 14th street.,NEW TO MARKET. This Well maintained Walkup Building with Laundry is located in Greenwich Village/Union Square in one of the most desired neighborhoods in NYC. Its close to EVERYTHING. Shopping, dinning, nightlife, parks, transportation, and much more!



