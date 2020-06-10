30 E 22nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities doorman lobby

The apartments feature soaring ceilings, oversized windows, and skylights - a combination which results in a uniquely open and airy feeling throughout the space. Living areas also feature remote controlled gas fireplaces with granite surrounds and hearths. The apartments have beautiful frosted glass accent walls and convenient Bosch washer and dryer units. Spacious kitchens are open to the living area and are outfitted with brand-name stainless steel appliances such as Liebherr refrigerators, Viking ranges, and Miele dishwashers. Kitchens are finished with breakfast bars, Uba Tuba granite countertops and cherry wood, shaker-style cabinets with frosted-glass inserts. Baths make elegant use of marble, porcelain, hand-crafted ceramic tile, and chrome accents.



The elegant lobby of 34 East 22nd is outfitted with a stunning marble mosaic floor and elegant wood paneling. There is a 24-hour cyber doorman and a video intercom system. Residents can also enjoy a lovingly landscaped roof deck and sun terrace.



34 East 22nd Street is situated on a quiet block between tree-lined Park Avenue and the infamous Broadway. It is located between the Flatiron District and Gramercy Park. Residents can enjoy nearby Union and Madison square Parks, fabulous restaurants, high-end and casual shopping and trendy night spots. Transportation is readily available with N, R, W and 4, 5, and 6 trains in close proximity.



*allow 2 types of dividers

*guarantors from all over USA