Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:08 AM

30 E 22nd St

30 East 22nd Street · (347) 746-9278
Location

30 East 22nd Street, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
lobby
The apartments feature soaring ceilings, oversized windows, and skylights - a combination which results in a uniquely open and airy feeling throughout the space. Living areas also feature remote controlled gas fireplaces with granite surrounds and hearths. The apartments have beautiful frosted glass accent walls and convenient Bosch washer and dryer units. Spacious kitchens are open to the living area and are outfitted with brand-name stainless steel appliances such as Liebherr refrigerators, Viking ranges, and Miele dishwashers. Kitchens are finished with breakfast bars, Uba Tuba granite countertops and cherry wood, shaker-style cabinets with frosted-glass inserts. Baths make elegant use of marble, porcelain, hand-crafted ceramic tile, and chrome accents. 

The elegant lobby of 34 East 22nd is outfitted with a stunning marble mosaic floor and elegant wood paneling. There is a 24-hour cyber doorman and a video intercom system. Residents can also enjoy a lovingly landscaped roof deck and sun terrace. 

34 East 22nd Street is situated on a quiet block between tree-lined Park Avenue and the infamous Broadway. It is located between the Flatiron District and Gramercy Park. Residents can enjoy nearby Union and Madison square Parks, fabulous restaurants, high-end and casual shopping and trendy night spots. Transportation is readily available with N, R, W and 4, 5, and 6 trains in close proximity. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 E 22nd St have any available units?
30 E 22nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 E 22nd St have?
Some of 30 E 22nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 E 22nd St currently offering any rent specials?
30 E 22nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 E 22nd St pet-friendly?
No, 30 E 22nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 30 E 22nd St offer parking?
No, 30 E 22nd St does not offer parking.
Does 30 E 22nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 E 22nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 E 22nd St have a pool?
No, 30 E 22nd St does not have a pool.
Does 30 E 22nd St have accessible units?
No, 30 E 22nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 30 E 22nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 E 22nd St has units with dishwashers.
