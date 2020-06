Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel elevator internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator internet access

Video available upon request



BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 2 BATH!!



This Upper West Side pre-war low rise is steps away from Central Park and Columbia University. Enjoy living in this well maintained elevator building. Transportation is convenient with the B and C subway lines a short distance from the building on Central Park West and 103rd Street. The 1 train is a little further, yet also convenient on Broadway and 103rd Street. Cats and small dogs are accepted,



Dishwasher; Washer/Dryer in unit; Gas Stove; Cable TV/Internet Hookup; Refrigerator; Elevator; Flat Screen Television in unit; Video Access Control; Stainless Steel Appliances



Bedroom sizes *



Bed 1- 9.09.0

Bed 2- 10.07.11

Bed 3- 8.118.4

Bed 4- 12.39.2