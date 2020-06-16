3 Mitchell Place

Amenities

Located near the United Nations the east side of Manhattan, this beautiful and modern building is a perfect choice for the extended stay traveler looking for one of New York Citys quieter residential areas.



Building Amenities:



24 Hour Front Desk

Business Center

Conference Facilities

On-Site Laundry

Wifi Lounge Space

State-Of-The-Art Cardio And Weight Training Equipment

Pet Friendly



Unit Finishes:



High Ceilings

Light Maple Wood Floors

Stainless Steel GE Profile Kitchen Appliances

Slate Tile Kitchen Floors

Marble Bathrooms

Individually Controlled Heat & Air Conditioning

Plenty of Closet Space

Oversized Insulated Windows with Great Views



Neighborhood Amenities:



Serene, Charming, Professional, Neighborhood

Offering Coveted Business, Cultural, Gustatory and Entertainment Opportunities

Recreation Areas Include: St. Gabriels Park, Waterside Plaza, and Empire State Building

Walking Distance from NY University Medical Center, Bellevue Hospital, and United Nations

Easy Access to and from Manhattan, via Midtown Tunnel and Grand Central Station



Our Services Include:



All Utilities and Expanded HDTV Cable Service

Local Phone Service

FREE High Speed Wi-Fi Internet Service

Second Flat Screen Television in Bedroom

Bi-weekly Housekeeping Service

Fully Equipped, Elegantly Appointed Kitchen with Microwave and Dishwasher

Living Room Includes 26 Inch LCD Flat Screen TV, DVD Player, and Stereo

Direct Bill or Major Credit Cards Accepted



Our Sweet Dreams Hotel Style Amenities include:



300 Thread Count Duvet and Sheet Set

Fluffy Hypo-Allergenic Comforter

Four (4) Super Soft Pillows

Pillow-Top or Featherbed Mattress

IPOD Dock Clock Radio



Other Things to Note:



-Rent Price is for a month

-30 Nights Minimum Stay

-Check-in begins at 4pm-Flexible and check out is as 12pm (noon)

-No Smoking

-No Parties or Events



These fees need to be paid upon check in:



-$200 Cleaning Fee

-$500 Security Deposit

- Access to the gym is $100/Month

- Pet fee is $500 (one time fee)

- There is 5.875% Hotel Taxes upon check in

- There is a 2 dollar per day Hotel Room Tax



If you would like access to the gym and/or bring a pet along with you, please message me privately, so I could adjust the price accordingly. These fees are NOT included in the current pricing structure.