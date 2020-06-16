3 Mitchell Place

Amenities
Located near the United Nations the east side of Manhattan, this beautiful and modern building is a perfect choice for the extended stay traveler looking for one of New York Citys quieter residential areas.
Building Amenities:
24 Hour Front Desk
Business Center
Conference Facilities
On-Site Laundry
Wifi Lounge Space
State-Of-The-Art Cardio And Weight Training Equipment
Pet Friendly
Unit Finishes:
High Ceilings
Light Maple Wood Floors
Stainless Steel GE Profile Kitchen Appliances
Slate Tile Kitchen Floors
Marble Bathrooms
Individually Controlled Heat & Air Conditioning
Plenty of Closet Space
Oversized Insulated Windows with Great Views
Neighborhood Amenities:
Serene, Charming, Professional, Neighborhood
Offering Coveted Business, Cultural, Gustatory and Entertainment Opportunities
Recreation Areas Include: St. Gabriels Park, Waterside Plaza, and Empire State Building
Walking Distance from NY University Medical Center, Bellevue Hospital, and United Nations
Easy Access to and from Manhattan, via Midtown Tunnel and Grand Central Station
Our Services Include:
All Utilities and Expanded HDTV Cable Service
Local Phone Service
FREE High Speed Wi-Fi Internet Service
Second Flat Screen Television in Bedroom
Bi-weekly Housekeeping Service
Fully Equipped, Elegantly Appointed Kitchen with Microwave and Dishwasher
Living Room Includes 26 Inch LCD Flat Screen TV, DVD Player, and Stereo
Direct Bill or Major Credit Cards Accepted
Our Sweet Dreams Hotel Style Amenities include:
300 Thread Count Duvet and Sheet Set
Fluffy Hypo-Allergenic Comforter
Four (4) Super Soft Pillows
Pillow-Top or Featherbed Mattress
IPOD Dock Clock Radio
Other Things to Note:
-Rent Price is for a month
-30 Nights Minimum Stay
-Check-in begins at 4pm-Flexible and check out is as 12pm (noon)
-No Smoking
-No Parties or Events
These fees need to be paid upon check in:
-$200 Cleaning Fee
-$500 Security Deposit
- Access to the gym is $100/Month
- Pet fee is $500 (one time fee)
- There is 5.875% Hotel Taxes upon check in
- There is a 2 dollar per day Hotel Room Tax
If you would like access to the gym and/or bring a pet along with you, please message me privately, so I could adjust the price accordingly. These fees are NOT included in the current pricing structure.