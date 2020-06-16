All apartments in New York
Find more places like 3 Mitchell Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
3 Mitchell Place
Last updated April 2 2020 at 10:16 AM

3 Mitchell Place

3 Mitchell Place · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3 Mitchell Place, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Located near the United Nations the east side of Manhattan, this beautiful and modern building is a perfect choice for the extended stay traveler looking for one of New York Citys quieter residential areas.

Building Amenities:

24 Hour Front Desk
Business Center
Conference Facilities
On-Site Laundry
Wifi Lounge Space
State-Of-The-Art Cardio And Weight Training Equipment
Pet Friendly

Unit Finishes:

High Ceilings
Light Maple Wood Floors
Stainless Steel GE Profile Kitchen Appliances
Slate Tile Kitchen Floors
Marble Bathrooms
Individually Controlled Heat & Air Conditioning
Plenty of Closet Space
Oversized Insulated Windows with Great Views

Neighborhood Amenities:

Serene, Charming, Professional, Neighborhood
Offering Coveted Business, Cultural, Gustatory and Entertainment Opportunities
Recreation Areas Include: St. Gabriels Park, Waterside Plaza, and Empire State Building
Walking Distance from NY University Medical Center, Bellevue Hospital, and United Nations
Easy Access to and from Manhattan, via Midtown Tunnel and Grand Central Station

Our Services Include:

All Utilities and Expanded HDTV Cable Service
Local Phone Service
FREE High Speed Wi-Fi Internet Service
Second Flat Screen Television in Bedroom
Bi-weekly Housekeeping Service
Fully Equipped, Elegantly Appointed Kitchen with Microwave and Dishwasher
Living Room Includes 26 Inch LCD Flat Screen TV, DVD Player, and Stereo
Direct Bill or Major Credit Cards Accepted

Our Sweet Dreams Hotel Style Amenities include:

300 Thread Count Duvet and Sheet Set
Fluffy Hypo-Allergenic Comforter
Four (4) Super Soft Pillows
Pillow-Top or Featherbed Mattress
IPOD Dock Clock Radio

Other Things to Note:

-Rent Price is for a month
-30 Nights Minimum Stay
-Check-in begins at 4pm-Flexible and check out is as 12pm (noon)
-No Smoking
-No Parties or Events

These fees need to be paid upon check in:

-$200 Cleaning Fee
-$500 Security Deposit
- Access to the gym is $100/Month
- Pet fee is $500 (one time fee)
- There is 5.875% Hotel Taxes upon check in
- There is a 2 dollar per day Hotel Room Tax

If you would like access to the gym and/or bring a pet along with you, please message me privately, so I could adjust the price accordingly. These fees are NOT included in the current pricing structure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Mitchell Place have any available units?
3 Mitchell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Mitchell Place have?
Some of 3 Mitchell Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Mitchell Place currently offering any rent specials?
3 Mitchell Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Mitchell Place pet-friendly?
No, 3 Mitchell Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 3 Mitchell Place offer parking?
No, 3 Mitchell Place does not offer parking.
Does 3 Mitchell Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Mitchell Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Mitchell Place have a pool?
No, 3 Mitchell Place does not have a pool.
Does 3 Mitchell Place have accessible units?
No, 3 Mitchell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Mitchell Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Mitchell Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3 Mitchell Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity