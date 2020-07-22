All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

29 7th Ave 2D

29 7th Ave S · (347) 654-0953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2D · Avail. now

$6,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
doorman
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
3 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF THE W. VILLAGE - Property Id: 318420

PART TIME DOORMAN !
Huge 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Greenwich Village w/ Patio
King size bedrooms with large sunny windows & built-in A/C units. Large living room for a full couch, coffee table, bookcase, TV & chairs. An open kitchen & 2 full bathrooms. Private outdoor space overlooking the West Village. Both bathrooms, upstairs bedroom & kitchen have been renovated. Part-time doorman, heat/hot water included

.HALF A MONTH FREE …. GROSS RENT IS $7,200

NET EFFECTIVE RENT LISTED ABOVE IS $6.900
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/29-7th-ave-new-york-ny-unit-2d/318420
Property Id 318420

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5952007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 7th Ave 2D have any available units?
29 7th Ave 2D has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 7th Ave 2D have?
Some of 29 7th Ave 2D's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 7th Ave 2D currently offering any rent specials?
29 7th Ave 2D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 7th Ave 2D pet-friendly?
No, 29 7th Ave 2D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 29 7th Ave 2D offer parking?
No, 29 7th Ave 2D does not offer parking.
Does 29 7th Ave 2D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 7th Ave 2D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 7th Ave 2D have a pool?
No, 29 7th Ave 2D does not have a pool.
Does 29 7th Ave 2D have accessible units?
No, 29 7th Ave 2D does not have accessible units.
Does 29 7th Ave 2D have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 7th Ave 2D does not have units with dishwashers.
