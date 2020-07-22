29 7th Ave 2D

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning doorman some paid utils microwave

3 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF THE W. VILLAGE - Property Id: 318420



PART TIME DOORMAN !

Huge 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex in Greenwich Village w/ Patio

King size bedrooms with large sunny windows & built-in A/C units. Large living room for a full couch, coffee table, bookcase, TV & chairs. An open kitchen & 2 full bathrooms. Private outdoor space overlooking the West Village. Both bathrooms, upstairs bedroom & kitchen have been renovated. Part-time doorman, heat/hot water included



.HALF A MONTH FREE …. GROSS RENT IS $7,200



NET EFFECTIVE RENT LISTED ABOVE IS $6.900

No Dogs Allowed



