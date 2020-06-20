29 2nd Ave

Amenities

Welcome to 29 2nd Avenue



VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST



Apartment 2 is a newly renovated 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom that does not shy away from detail. This unit is conveniently located only 1 flight up.



The state-of-the-art kitchen touts high-end stainless steel appliances consisting of Microwave, Stove and Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. The appliances blend perfectly together with the Carrara marble counter-tops and backsplash, and soft closing shaker-style cabinets all in a contemporary white finish, accented with under cabinet lighting. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the wine cooler, built in bar, and ice maker. The perfect touch for entertaining.



Each bedroom can accommodate a queen size bed and includes features such as solid-core doors, double hung closets, and floor-to-ceiling windows.



All 3 bathrooms in the apartment feature radiant heated floors, floor to ceiling imported tiles lining each wall, glass door-enclosed rain showers, and beautiful vanities. The apartment also has a stackable LG washer/dryer for your laundry convenience.



Please note, landlord offering 1 month free. Price listed is net effective based on a 13 month lease term. Gross price is $12,000 per month