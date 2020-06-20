All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

29 2nd Ave

29 2nd Avenue · (973) 650-2966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$11,076

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 29 2nd Avenue

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Apartment 2 is a newly renovated 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom that does not shy away from detail. This unit is conveniently located only 1 flight up.

The state-of-the-art kitchen touts high-end stainless steel appliances consisting of Microwave, Stove and Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. The appliances blend perfectly together with the Carrara marble counter-tops and backsplash, and soft closing shaker-style cabinets all in a contemporary white finish, accented with under cabinet lighting. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the wine cooler, built in bar, and ice maker. The perfect touch for entertaining.

Each bedroom can accommodate a queen size bed and includes features such as solid-core doors, double hung closets, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

All 3 bathrooms in the apartment feature radiant heated floors, floor to ceiling imported tiles lining each wall, glass door-enclosed rain showers, and beautiful vanities. The apartment also has a stackable LG washer/dryer for your laundry convenience.

Please note, landlord offering 1 month free. Price listed is net effective based on a 13 month lease term. Gross price is $12,000 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 2nd Ave have any available units?
29 2nd Ave has a unit available for $11,076 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 2nd Ave have?
Some of 29 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
29 2nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 29 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 29 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 29 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 29 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 29 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 29 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 29 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 29 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
