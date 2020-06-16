All apartments in New York
Find more places like 288 West Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
288 West Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

288 West Street

288 West Street · (212) 941-2560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

288 West Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6W/5W · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
media room
sauna
Bask in breathtaking protected river views, architectural details and outstanding living space on 2 levels, in this sprawling four-bedroom, four-bathroom duplex, with home office, home gym w/ spa-like bathroom and sauna, a separate play area, and kitchenette for the in-laws or nanny. The very best shelter-in-place home!!This expansive riverfront loft is the ideal combination of coveted 19th century details and effortless modern convenience. Original exposed pine beams and columns support soaring ceilings. Exposed brick and wide-plank hardwood floors add warmth to the expansive residence, and Hudson River views sparkle outside every arched picture window.The sprawling main level serves as an inviting destination for lounging or entertaining anchored by a sprawling great room lined in signature western exposures. The open chef's kitchen is beautifully equipped with professional-grade stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and a pantry while the adjacent powder room and wet bar aid in gracious entertaining. A two-sided fireplace and glass doors lead to a cozy media room. Wake up to water views in the main-floor master suite featuring an oversized custom closet and stunning en suite spa bathroom, where a double vanity is flanked by a soaking tub, rain shower and water closet.A floating stair with glass handrails leads downstairs, where you'll find another bedroom suite and two more spacious bedrooms interconnected by a serious of ingenious pocket doors. Combined with the adjacent family room/playroom, it's a marvelous open space for comfortable casual gatherings. The three well-appointed full bathrooms, additional mudroom entry, laundry room and well-stocked kitchenette make it perfect for busy everyday life, and the convenient home gym, sauna and office ensure a space for every task and need.Known as the Medium Lipstick Building, 288 West Street is a handsome brick warehouse building erected in the late 1800s that once served as a spice storehouse. Today, the boutique cooperative boasts a celebrity pedigree, updated lobby with keyless entry and video security, and jaw-dropping 1,500-square-foot roof deck where a gas grill and seating areas are surrounded by epic views that stretch from the Hudson River and Statue of Liberty across the iconic Downtown skyline.Located in desirable West Tribeca close to Hudson Square, SoHo and Battery Park City this home offers direct access to world-class shopping, dining and nightlife. Right outside your door, Hudson River Park delivers 500 acres of waterfront green space and recreation, and transportation is a breeze with 1 and A/C/E trains within blocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 West Street have any available units?
288 West Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 288 West Street have?
Some of 288 West Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
288 West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 West Street pet-friendly?
No, 288 West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 288 West Street offer parking?
No, 288 West Street does not offer parking.
Does 288 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 288 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 West Street have a pool?
No, 288 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 288 West Street have accessible units?
No, 288 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 288 West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 288 West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 288 West Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity