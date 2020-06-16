Amenities

Bask in breathtaking protected river views, architectural details and outstanding living space on 2 levels, in this sprawling four-bedroom, four-bathroom duplex, with home office, home gym w/ spa-like bathroom and sauna, a separate play area, and kitchenette for the in-laws or nanny. The very best shelter-in-place home!!This expansive riverfront loft is the ideal combination of coveted 19th century details and effortless modern convenience. Original exposed pine beams and columns support soaring ceilings. Exposed brick and wide-plank hardwood floors add warmth to the expansive residence, and Hudson River views sparkle outside every arched picture window.The sprawling main level serves as an inviting destination for lounging or entertaining anchored by a sprawling great room lined in signature western exposures. The open chef's kitchen is beautifully equipped with professional-grade stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and a pantry while the adjacent powder room and wet bar aid in gracious entertaining. A two-sided fireplace and glass doors lead to a cozy media room. Wake up to water views in the main-floor master suite featuring an oversized custom closet and stunning en suite spa bathroom, where a double vanity is flanked by a soaking tub, rain shower and water closet.A floating stair with glass handrails leads downstairs, where you'll find another bedroom suite and two more spacious bedrooms interconnected by a serious of ingenious pocket doors. Combined with the adjacent family room/playroom, it's a marvelous open space for comfortable casual gatherings. The three well-appointed full bathrooms, additional mudroom entry, laundry room and well-stocked kitchenette make it perfect for busy everyday life, and the convenient home gym, sauna and office ensure a space for every task and need.Known as the Medium Lipstick Building, 288 West Street is a handsome brick warehouse building erected in the late 1800s that once served as a spice storehouse. Today, the boutique cooperative boasts a celebrity pedigree, updated lobby with keyless entry and video security, and jaw-dropping 1,500-square-foot roof deck where a gas grill and seating areas are surrounded by epic views that stretch from the Hudson River and Statue of Liberty across the iconic Downtown skyline.Located in desirable West Tribeca close to Hudson Square, SoHo and Battery Park City this home offers direct access to world-class shopping, dining and nightlife. Right outside your door, Hudson River Park delivers 500 acres of waterfront green space and recreation, and transportation is a breeze with 1 and A/C/E trains within blocks.