Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

286 Spring Street

286 Spring Street · (917) 566-6644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

286 Spring Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
Perfectly located in the heart of Hudson Square at the corner of Spring and Hudson, this spacious sun-filled four bedroom, three and a half bath loft spans 3,670 square feet of living space. Designed by the renowned firm D'Apostrophe, this extraordinary home features superlative finishes throughout.

A key-locked elevator opens directly into a bright and airy great room with soaring 12' ceiling heights and light pours into the great room through north and west facing oversized windows. The industrial style eat-in kitchen (separated from the great room by industrial black iron and glass doors) features top-of-the-line appliances including a Wolf five-burner gas cooktop with vented hood and double ovens, a Miele Diamond dishwasher, an integrated Sub Zero refrigerator/freezer, a 56 bottle Liebherr wine refrigerator, Dornbracht faucets, and concrete countertops.

The spacious and private master bedroom itself measures over 700 square feet and includes a massive walk-in closet with custom built in cabinetry and north and west exposures. The master bathroom features a glass enclosed free standing shower with Belgian blue stone bench, Zuma deep soaking tub, Italian Carrara marble tiled walls with Belgian blue stone flooring and double washstand with Carrara sink counter. Bedroom two features an ensuite windowed bathroom with eastern exposure. Bedrooms three and four share a bathroom and can function as spacious bedrooms and/or a den or home office; both are windowed and provide ample space, storage, and sunlight.

Other notable features of this phenomenal home include wide plank Appalachian white oak floors throughout, multi-zone central heat and air conditioning, Crestron Home Automation System, separate laundry room with large capacity vented washer and dryer, high speed internet/phone/data lines, 8-foot tall solid core doors, video intercom by Siedle, and electronic shades.

286 Spring Street is an expertly executed boutique condo featuring a part-time doorman, 24/7 virtual doorman, private storage, and a secured package room. Hudson Square is perfectly located at the crossroads of Tribeca, West Village and Soho with the Hudson River and A/C/E/1 trains within blocks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Spring Street have any available units?
286 Spring Street has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 286 Spring Street have?
Some of 286 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
286 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 286 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 286 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 286 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 286 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 286 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 286 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 286 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 286 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 286 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
