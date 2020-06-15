286 Spring Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry internet access

Perfectly located in the heart of Hudson Square at the corner of Spring and Hudson, this spacious sun-filled four bedroom, three and a half bath loft spans 3,670 square feet of living space. Designed by the renowned firm D'Apostrophe, this extraordinary home features superlative finishes throughout.



A key-locked elevator opens directly into a bright and airy great room with soaring 12' ceiling heights and light pours into the great room through north and west facing oversized windows. The industrial style eat-in kitchen (separated from the great room by industrial black iron and glass doors) features top-of-the-line appliances including a Wolf five-burner gas cooktop with vented hood and double ovens, a Miele Diamond dishwasher, an integrated Sub Zero refrigerator/freezer, a 56 bottle Liebherr wine refrigerator, Dornbracht faucets, and concrete countertops.



The spacious and private master bedroom itself measures over 700 square feet and includes a massive walk-in closet with custom built in cabinetry and north and west exposures. The master bathroom features a glass enclosed free standing shower with Belgian blue stone bench, Zuma deep soaking tub, Italian Carrara marble tiled walls with Belgian blue stone flooring and double washstand with Carrara sink counter. Bedroom two features an ensuite windowed bathroom with eastern exposure. Bedrooms three and four share a bathroom and can function as spacious bedrooms and/or a den or home office; both are windowed and provide ample space, storage, and sunlight.



Other notable features of this phenomenal home include wide plank Appalachian white oak floors throughout, multi-zone central heat and air conditioning, Crestron Home Automation System, separate laundry room with large capacity vented washer and dryer, high speed internet/phone/data lines, 8-foot tall solid core doors, video intercom by Siedle, and electronic shades.



286 Spring Street is an expertly executed boutique condo featuring a part-time doorman, 24/7 virtual doorman, private storage, and a secured package room. Hudson Square is perfectly located at the crossroads of Tribeca, West Village and Soho with the Hudson River and A/C/E/1 trains within blocks.