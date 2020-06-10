All apartments in New York
284 Fifth Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

284 Fifth Avenue

284 5th Avenue · (646) 319-6504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

284 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 8B · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
Live in this beautiful and classic Parisian-style loft on Fifth Avenue, complete with the original arched entryway. An all new, fully equipped kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, generous cabinet space, and a large island with ample storage. The spacious living area has high ceilings, a decorative fireplace, stunning oversized windows with southern exposures, and hardwood floors. This home also features an updated bathroom and two closets providing additional storage.

The Wilbraham is a pre-war, landmark building featuring a grand lobby with the original molding and cast iron staircase, an elevator, and a laundry room. Conveniently located near multiple subway lines and close to Flatiron, Chelsea, Midtown, Madison Square Park, the Empire State Building, Herald Square and Penn Station. No board approval required.

Please call the listing agent for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
284 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 284 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 284 Fifth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
284 Fifth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 284 Fifth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 284 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 284 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 284 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 284 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 284 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 284 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 284 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
