2790 Broadway

JUST LISTED!! **BIKE STORAGE INCLUDED** Beautiful, meticulously crafted 1BR home in an EXCELLENT location for a great price!! Just 2 short blocks to the #1 train and cross-town transportation, the apartment is immaculate and features SOARING CEILINGS, hardwood floors, MULTIPLE CLOSETS & STORAGE SPACES, and SOARING 9+FT CEILINGS!! The passthrough kitchen blends seamlessly with the living area, and the bedroom features elegant French doors which really open up the space. The common area is quite large, and EASILY ACCOMMODATES A HOME OFFICE/WORKSPACE.This well-kept PREWAR building has ELEVATOR and LAUNDRY ROOM + Rec Room/Tenant Lounge with POOL TABLE and kitchen, as well as SHARED OUTDOOR PATIO SPACE & live-in super!! GREAT VALUE - WILL NOT LAST!! Sorry NO DOGS.Did I mention NYC's *BEST* bagel (Absolute Bagels) is right downstairs?