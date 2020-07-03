All apartments in New York
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 AM

2790 Broadway

2790 Broadway · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2790 Broadway, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-H · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
elevator
pool table
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
pool table
bike storage
JUST LISTED!! **BIKE STORAGE INCLUDED** Beautiful, meticulously crafted 1BR home in an EXCELLENT location for a great price!! Just 2 short blocks to the #1 train and cross-town transportation, the apartment is immaculate and features SOARING CEILINGS, hardwood floors, MULTIPLE CLOSETS & STORAGE SPACES, and SOARING 9+FT CEILINGS!! The passthrough kitchen blends seamlessly with the living area, and the bedroom features elegant French doors which really open up the space. The common area is quite large, and EASILY ACCOMMODATES A HOME OFFICE/WORKSPACE.This well-kept PREWAR building has ELEVATOR and LAUNDRY ROOM + Rec Room/Tenant Lounge with POOL TABLE and kitchen, as well as SHARED OUTDOOR PATIO SPACE & live-in super!! GREAT VALUE - WILL NOT LAST!! Sorry NO DOGS.Did I mention NYC's *BEST* bagel (Absolute Bagels) is right downstairs?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2790 Broadway have any available units?
2790 Broadway has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2790 Broadway have?
Some of 2790 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2790 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2790 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2790 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 2790 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2790 Broadway offer parking?
No, 2790 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 2790 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2790 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2790 Broadway have a pool?
No, 2790 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 2790 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2790 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2790 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2790 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
