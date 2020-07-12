All apartments in New York
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

273 West 73rd Street

273 West 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

273 West 73rd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Do you have a desire for outdoor space! This previously renovated one bedroom garden apartment is waiting for you to call it your new home. Pardon the mess as the current tenants are packing. This apartment features a good size living and dining area with a large sliding glass door, two large closets, and a renovated open kitchen with dishwasher. The bedroom can accommodate a queen sized bed and has a separate closet. For the price and location the private backyard is you little slice of heaven where you escape into your own mindless bliss.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 West 73rd Street have any available units?
273 West 73rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 273 West 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
273 West 73rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 West 73rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 273 West 73rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 273 West 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 273 West 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 273 West 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 West 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 West 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 273 West 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 273 West 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 273 West 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 273 West 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 273 West 73rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 273 West 73rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 273 West 73rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
