273 West 73rd Street

Do you have a desire for outdoor space! This previously renovated one bedroom garden apartment is waiting for you to call it your new home. Pardon the mess as the current tenants are packing. This apartment features a good size living and dining area with a large sliding glass door, two large closets, and a renovated open kitchen with dishwasher. The bedroom can accommodate a queen sized bed and has a separate closet. For the price and location the private backyard is you little slice of heaven where you escape into your own mindless bliss.