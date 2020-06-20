All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

273 West 150th Street

273 West 150th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

273 West 150th Street, New York, NY 10039
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
HOT PROMO! REDUCED PRICE $2399 + NO BROKER FEE for JUNE 1 LEASE START!
Regular price $2550

Stunning GUT-RENOVATED 2 BR Apartment with in-unit WASHER/DRYER!!

- High-End Modern Decor
- Pristine Kitchen with Granite Counters and New Stainless Steel Appliances
- Dishwasher & Microwave included!
- Spacious Bedrooms
- Large Built-in Closets with custom organizers
- Designer Bathroom
- Your very own Washer & Dryer!!
- Sleek Hardwood Floors
- Very Sunny!
- Heat, Water, AND Gas Included!
- On-Site Super

Just steps to the 3 Train and a short walk to the A,B,C,D Trains! Close to NYSC, Jackie Robinson Park, plenty of Coffee Shops & Grocery Stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 West 150th Street have any available units?
273 West 150th Street has a unit available for $2,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 273 West 150th Street have?
Some of 273 West 150th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 West 150th Street currently offering any rent specials?
273 West 150th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 West 150th Street pet-friendly?
No, 273 West 150th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 273 West 150th Street offer parking?
No, 273 West 150th Street does not offer parking.
Does 273 West 150th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 273 West 150th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 West 150th Street have a pool?
No, 273 West 150th Street does not have a pool.
Does 273 West 150th Street have accessible units?
No, 273 West 150th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 273 West 150th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 273 West 150th Street has units with dishwashers.
