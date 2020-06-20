273 West 150th Street

Amenities

HOT PROMO! REDUCED PRICE $2399 + NO BROKER FEE for JUNE 1 LEASE START!

Regular price $2550



Stunning GUT-RENOVATED 2 BR Apartment with in-unit WASHER/DRYER!!



- High-End Modern Decor

- Pristine Kitchen with Granite Counters and New Stainless Steel Appliances

- Dishwasher & Microwave included!

- Spacious Bedrooms

- Large Built-in Closets with custom organizers

- Designer Bathroom

- Your very own Washer & Dryer!!

- Sleek Hardwood Floors

- Very Sunny!

- Heat, Water, AND Gas Included!

- On-Site Super



Just steps to the 3 Train and a short walk to the A,B,C,D Trains! Close to NYSC, Jackie Robinson Park, plenty of Coffee Shops & Grocery Stores.