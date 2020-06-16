All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

270 Bleecker Street

270 Bleecker Street · (646) 478-6670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

270 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This true three bedroom apartment on the corner of Bleecker and Morton, right in the heart of the west village, is one of the best deals you will find downtown! This is a perfect apartment for anyone who wants a large living room and needs three equal sized bedrooms in one of the most fun, vibrant, popular and historic neighborhoods in NYC! This is truly an incredible deal for a true three bedroom in the heart of Greenwich Village with the best doughnuts in the city down the block and the best Italian deli in the city around the corner.

Apartment features:
-Three Bedrooms
-One and One Half Bathrooms
-Full-Sized Washer/Dryer
-Renovated Kitchen
-Dishwasher

These are actual apartment photos.
The apartment is only one flight up.

Please note: the unit is occupied until the end of March and available for an April 1st move in date.,Located in the Heart of the West Village, this charming studio is right off Bleecker Street on Morton Street.

Just one flight up, you will enjoy the special character from the brick fireplace and window exposure from both sides of the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 Bleecker Street have any available units?
270 Bleecker Street has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 270 Bleecker Street have?
Some of 270 Bleecker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Bleecker Street currently offering any rent specials?
270 Bleecker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 Bleecker Street pet-friendly?
No, 270 Bleecker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 270 Bleecker Street offer parking?
No, 270 Bleecker Street does not offer parking.
Does 270 Bleecker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 270 Bleecker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 Bleecker Street have a pool?
No, 270 Bleecker Street does not have a pool.
Does 270 Bleecker Street have accessible units?
No, 270 Bleecker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 270 Bleecker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 Bleecker Street has units with dishwashers.
