27 Commerce Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

BUILDING DETAILS

This five story lovely brick pre-war building is located in the heart of the West Village on the corner of Commerce Street. Steps from trendy restaurants, shops and bars, but located on one of the loveliest, quietest, tree lined streets in the Village. A walk-up building with original brick walls, voice intercom security and on site laundry.



APARTMENT DETAILS

Absolutely wonderfully renovated stunner West Village 1br in historic Condo. Bright, charming apartment with windowed open style kitchen with a pass through suitable for a breakfast bar with dishwasher, full sized stainless steel refrigerator, and microwave. The renovated bath features elegant time and a marble sink.. High ceilings and original hardwood flooring. NO PETS