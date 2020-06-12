All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

27 Commerce Street

27 Commerce Street · (646) 637-9816
Location

27 Commerce Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,450

1 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
BUILDING DETAILS
This five story lovely brick pre-war building is located in the heart of the West Village on the corner of Commerce Street. Steps from trendy restaurants, shops and bars, but located on one of the loveliest, quietest, tree lined streets in the Village. A walk-up building with original brick walls, voice intercom security and on site laundry.

APARTMENT DETAILS
Absolutely wonderfully renovated stunner West Village 1br in historic Condo. Bright, charming apartment with windowed open style kitchen with a pass through suitable for a breakfast bar with dishwasher, full sized stainless steel refrigerator, and microwave. The renovated bath features elegant time and a marble sink.. High ceilings and original hardwood flooring. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Commerce Street have any available units?
27 Commerce Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Commerce Street have?
Some of 27 Commerce Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Commerce Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 Commerce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Commerce Street pet-friendly?
No, 27 Commerce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 27 Commerce Street offer parking?
No, 27 Commerce Street does not offer parking.
Does 27 Commerce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Commerce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Commerce Street have a pool?
No, 27 Commerce Street does not have a pool.
Does 27 Commerce Street have accessible units?
No, 27 Commerce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Commerce Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Commerce Street has units with dishwashers.
