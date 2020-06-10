269 West 87th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors gym concierge doorman basketball court media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court concierge courtyard doorman gym media room

Stunning UWS 2BR/2.5BA full-service doorman condop at West End and Eighty Seven.



This truly exceptional home has it all. Classic, soulful, prewar feel with modern day finishes and amenities.



Authentic elegance throughout.

Hand-laid white oak floors, 10" ceilings & oversized windows. Smallbone of Devizes custom Subzero/Wolf/Miele chef's kitchen.



West End and Eighty Seven is the Upper West Sides Premier full service luxury building showcasing a full time doorman & concierge, library, state-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped courtyard, children's playroom, recreation space for basketball, soccer and rock climbing.



Escape to luxury in the heart of it all. Close to all restaurants, bars, shopping, theatres and all the UWS has to offer.



See for yourself- today !