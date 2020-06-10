All apartments in New York
Find more places like 269 West 87th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
269 West 87th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

269 West 87th Street

269 W 87th St · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

269 W 87th St, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
concierge
doorman
basketball court
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
media room
Stunning UWS 2BR/2.5BA full-service doorman condop at West End and Eighty Seven.

This truly exceptional home has it all. Classic, soulful, prewar feel with modern day finishes and amenities.

Authentic elegance throughout.
Hand-laid white oak floors, 10" ceilings & oversized windows. Smallbone of Devizes custom Subzero/Wolf/Miele chef's kitchen.

West End and Eighty Seven is the Upper West Sides Premier full service luxury building showcasing a full time doorman & concierge, library, state-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped courtyard, children's playroom, recreation space for basketball, soccer and rock climbing.

Escape to luxury in the heart of it all. Close to all restaurants, bars, shopping, theatres and all the UWS has to offer.

See for yourself- today !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 West 87th Street have any available units?
269 West 87th Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 269 West 87th Street have?
Some of 269 West 87th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 West 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
269 West 87th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 West 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 269 West 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 269 West 87th Street offer parking?
No, 269 West 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 269 West 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 West 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 West 87th Street have a pool?
No, 269 West 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 269 West 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 269 West 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 269 West 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 269 West 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 269 West 87th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity