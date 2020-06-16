Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator playground guest suite lobby

Apartment #4B at 265 Riverside drive is a large, loft-like corner unit featuring beautiful pre-war details, soaring 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and abundant closet space throughout. This fantastic 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home has been tastefully renovated and sits in a classic Beaux-arts building on beautiful Riverside Drive. The entry foyer of the apartment opens into an expansive living room and separate dining area with arched doorways and sleek, architectural ceiling details lending an elegant yet modern charm to the home. The Master bedroom easily fits a King-sized bed with ample space for additional furniture, and oversized windows with Northern and Eastern exposure provide beautiful light throughout the day. The sleek, modernized kitchen has stainless steel appliances with ample cabinet space and a large window with Northern Exposure. The charming second bedroom is tucked away off the living room and is perfect for use as a guest suite or a home office, featuring a large window and high ceilings.



The location cannot be beat: conveniently located several blocks from the 1/2/3 trains at 96th Street (with Express service on the 2/3 lines), the apartment is nestled away on beautiful Riverside Drive between 98th & 99th Streets. Just two blocks away from Dinosaur Playground, the apartment is easily accessible to the beautifully landscaped Riverside Park, with paths overlooking the Hudson River.



265 Riverside Drive is a full-service building featuring an elegant marble lobby, elevator, part-time doorman, laundry and additional storage for a nominal fee.



This spectacular home is available March 1st, and is being shown this week by appointment only.