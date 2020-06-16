All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

265 Riverside Drive

265 Riverside Drive · (917) 565-5166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

265 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
playground
guest suite
lobby
Apartment #4B at 265 Riverside drive is a large, loft-like corner unit featuring beautiful pre-war details, soaring 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and abundant closet space throughout. This fantastic 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home has been tastefully renovated and sits in a classic Beaux-arts building on beautiful Riverside Drive. The entry foyer of the apartment opens into an expansive living room and separate dining area with arched doorways and sleek, architectural ceiling details lending an elegant yet modern charm to the home. The Master bedroom easily fits a King-sized bed with ample space for additional furniture, and oversized windows with Northern and Eastern exposure provide beautiful light throughout the day. The sleek, modernized kitchen has stainless steel appliances with ample cabinet space and a large window with Northern Exposure. The charming second bedroom is tucked away off the living room and is perfect for use as a guest suite or a home office, featuring a large window and high ceilings.

The location cannot be beat: conveniently located several blocks from the 1/2/3 trains at 96th Street (with Express service on the 2/3 lines), the apartment is nestled away on beautiful Riverside Drive between 98th & 99th Streets. Just two blocks away from Dinosaur Playground, the apartment is easily accessible to the beautifully landscaped Riverside Park, with paths overlooking the Hudson River.

265 Riverside Drive is a full-service building featuring an elegant marble lobby, elevator, part-time doorman, laundry and additional storage for a nominal fee.

This spectacular home is available March 1st, and is being shown this week by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Riverside Drive have any available units?
265 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 265 Riverside Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
265 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 265 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 265 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 265 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 265 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 265 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 265 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 265 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
