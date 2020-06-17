265 Convent avenue 64

Amenities

Huge 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Convent Ave/ City College - Property Id: 86228



Unbeatable 4 bedroom apartment with real living room and kitchen. Top floor of an extremely well maintained elevator building just north of City College. Spacious bedrooms are down the hall from the sunny living room. Separate living room and kitchen provide expansive living spaces.



The apartment boasts incredible storage space. Kitchen has functional layout with stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, sink) and modern wood cabinetry. Overall, an amazing 3 bedroom find conveniently situated on 141st and Convent Ave.

Elevator/laundry building! PET FRIENDLY!!! Nearby the A/B/C/D 145th St subway stop.

Pictures of similar Unit in the same building.

