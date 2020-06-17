All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

265 Convent avenue 64

265 Convent Avenue · (347) 994-0841
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

265 Convent Avenue, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 64 · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Huge 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Convent Ave/ City College - Property Id: 86228

Unbeatable 4 bedroom apartment with real living room and kitchen. Top floor of an extremely well maintained elevator building just north of City College. Spacious bedrooms are down the hall from the sunny living room. Separate living room and kitchen provide expansive living spaces.

The apartment boasts incredible storage space. Kitchen has functional layout with stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, sink) and modern wood cabinetry. Overall, an amazing 3 bedroom find conveniently situated on 141st and Convent Ave.
Elevator/laundry building! PET FRIENDLY!!! Nearby the A/B/C/D 145th St subway stop.
Pictures of similar Unit in the same building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86228
Property Id 86228

(RLNE5574681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Convent avenue 64 have any available units?
265 Convent avenue 64 has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 Convent avenue 64 have?
Some of 265 Convent avenue 64's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Convent avenue 64 currently offering any rent specials?
265 Convent avenue 64 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Convent avenue 64 pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 Convent avenue 64 is pet friendly.
Does 265 Convent avenue 64 offer parking?
No, 265 Convent avenue 64 does not offer parking.
Does 265 Convent avenue 64 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Convent avenue 64 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Convent avenue 64 have a pool?
No, 265 Convent avenue 64 does not have a pool.
Does 265 Convent avenue 64 have accessible units?
No, 265 Convent avenue 64 does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Convent avenue 64 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 Convent avenue 64 has units with dishwashers.
