New York, NY
262 West 22nd Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

262 West 22nd Street

262 West 22nd Street · (917) 856-0555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

262 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Virtual tours are available.

Beautiful off-street apartment has plenty of natural light and very quiet. High ceilings. Located in the prime location Chelsea.

Just one flight up this apartment has a great layout with the separate kitchen, living space that can fit large bed. Apartment also features a beautiful big bathroom with window.

This most convenient location can offer you the perfect mix of food markets, grocery stores, exclusive dining places and bars. Beautiful Highline Terrace and Chelsea piers are just few blocks away. All train stations are just within one block away.

Heat and hot water included
Easy and fast approval,*LOW FEE**

Awesome deal for this value in the prime location Chelsea.

Just one flight up this apartment has a great layout with the separate kitchen, living space that can fit large bed. Apartment also features a beautiful big bathroom with window.

Not to mention, this apartment has plenty of natural light and very quiet.

This most convenient location can offer you the perfect mix of food markets, grocery stores, exclusive dining places and bars. Beautiful Highline Terrace and Chelsea piers are just few blocks away. All train stations are just within one block away.

Heat and hot water included
Easy and fast approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 West 22nd Street have any available units?
262 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 262 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
262 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 262 West 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 262 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 262 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 262 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 262 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 262 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 262 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 262 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 West 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 262 West 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 262 West 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
