262 West 22nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Virtual tours are available.



Beautiful off-street apartment has plenty of natural light and very quiet. High ceilings. Located in the prime location Chelsea.



Just one flight up this apartment has a great layout with the separate kitchen, living space that can fit large bed. Apartment also features a beautiful big bathroom with window.



This most convenient location can offer you the perfect mix of food markets, grocery stores, exclusive dining places and bars. Beautiful Highline Terrace and Chelsea piers are just few blocks away. All train stations are just within one block away.



Heat and hot water included

Easy and fast approval,*LOW FEE**



Awesome deal for this value in the prime location Chelsea.



Just one flight up this apartment has a great layout with the separate kitchen, living space that can fit large bed. Apartment also features a beautiful big bathroom with window.



Not to mention, this apartment has plenty of natural light and very quiet.



This most convenient location can offer you the perfect mix of food markets, grocery stores, exclusive dining places and bars. Beautiful Highline Terrace and Chelsea piers are just few blocks away. All train stations are just within one block away.



Heat and hot water included

Easy and fast approval