Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:19 PM

26 East 81st Street

26 East 81st Street · (212) 381-2262
Location

26 East 81st Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5N · Avail. now

$13,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Museum Block. Rarely available, this luxury pre-war apartment has the charm of yesteryear and the conveniences of a modern apartment. A 20 foot long hallway leads to a massive 24ft x 19ft living room with 8 huge windows that offer bright sunshine all day and is perfect for entertaining. There is a separate, generously sized, formal dining room adjacent to the living room. There are 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Newly renovated large windowed eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and backsplash, under counter lighting, brand new high end stainless steel appliances including a wine cooler. There is a new washer and dryer in the unit. The apartment is elegantly appointed with 10ft ceiling, original beams and decorative trims. 26 East 81st is a boutique rental building a stone's throw away from Central Park and Museum Mile. It is a very private building with only 2 apartments per floor. A full time super and three part time staff guarantee personal service rarely found in larger buildings. Pets are considered on a case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 East 81st Street have any available units?
26 East 81st Street has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 East 81st Street have?
Some of 26 East 81st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 East 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 East 81st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 East 81st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 East 81st Street is pet friendly.
Does 26 East 81st Street offer parking?
No, 26 East 81st Street does not offer parking.
Does 26 East 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 East 81st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 East 81st Street have a pool?
No, 26 East 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 26 East 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 26 East 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 East 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 East 81st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
