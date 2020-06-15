26 East 81st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Museum Block. Rarely available, this luxury pre-war apartment has the charm of yesteryear and the conveniences of a modern apartment. A 20 foot long hallway leads to a massive 24ft x 19ft living room with 8 huge windows that offer bright sunshine all day and is perfect for entertaining. There is a separate, generously sized, formal dining room adjacent to the living room. There are 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Newly renovated large windowed eat-in kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and backsplash, under counter lighting, brand new high end stainless steel appliances including a wine cooler. There is a new washer and dryer in the unit. The apartment is elegantly appointed with 10ft ceiling, original beams and decorative trims. 26 East 81st is a boutique rental building a stone's throw away from Central Park and Museum Mile. It is a very private building with only 2 apartments per floor. A full time super and three part time staff guarantee personal service rarely found in larger buildings. Pets are considered on a case by case.