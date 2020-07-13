All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:50 AM

26 East 13th Street

26 East 13th Street · (617) 869-1450
Location

26 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 6-C · Avail. now

$3,200

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

stainless steel
elevator
doorman
internet access
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
internet access
Spacious and bright lofted studio very close to Union Square. The top-floor apartment has an open living room with tall ceilings, large north facing windows, and a sleeping loft with skylight. The loft can accommodate a queen-sized bed. Other features include good closet space and stainless-steel kitchen appliances.

True North University Place is an elevator building with amenities that include complimentary WiFi, virtual doorman, and package room. This is a lease assignment although a full-year lease will be considered by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 East 13th Street have any available units?
26 East 13th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 East 13th Street have?
Some of 26 East 13th Street's amenities include stainless steel, elevator, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 East 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 East 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 East 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 26 East 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 26 East 13th Street offer parking?
No, 26 East 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 26 East 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 East 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 East 13th Street have a pool?
No, 26 East 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 26 East 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 26 East 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 East 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 East 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
