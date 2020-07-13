26 East 13th Street

Amenities

Spacious and bright lofted studio very close to Union Square. The top-floor apartment has an open living room with tall ceilings, large north facing windows, and a sleeping loft with skylight. The loft can accommodate a queen-sized bed. Other features include good closet space and stainless-steel kitchen appliances.



True North University Place is an elevator building with amenities that include complimentary WiFi, virtual doorman, and package room. This is a lease assignment although a full-year lease will be considered by the landlord.