Amenities

stainless steel gym air conditioning elevator doorman pool table

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym pool table media room

Stylish luxury 2 Bed / 2 Bath 1200sf loft residence with double height 14ft ceilings. The apartment is located in a beautifully restored limestone Beaux Art style building facing east over Park Avenue steps from the best of downtown.The apartment features a spacious open feel floor-plan that has been well designed with durable organic materials. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and sleek stone countertops in the kitchen. In addition the apartment features three zone heating and air conditioning. An abundance of eastern light makes this apartment very desirable. There are 2 luxurious bathrooms including a master en-suite. Decorated with rich and harmonious materials they also include glass shower stalls and tub.The full service building features 24H Doorman, Resident fitness center with cardiovascular and weight-lifting machines and a private Lounge with poker and pool tables. Centrally Located in the heart of the Flatiron district, you are steps from Union Square, Madison Square park, Chelsea, Gramercy and Greenwich Village. Living at 254 Park Avenue South provides easy access to downtown's main transportation hub with Subways 4,5, 6, N, R, L, F, M. 254 PAS is also steps from some of Manhattan's finest restaurants, shops, movie theaters, Whole Foods and much more making it the perfect place to call home.