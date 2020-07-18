All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

254 Park Avenue

254 Park Avenue South · (212) 590-0540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

254 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$7,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
pool table
media room
Stylish luxury 2 Bed / 2 Bath 1200sf loft residence with double height 14ft ceilings. The apartment is located in a beautifully restored limestone Beaux Art style building facing east over Park Avenue steps from the best of downtown.The apartment features a spacious open feel floor-plan that has been well designed with durable organic materials. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and sleek stone countertops in the kitchen. In addition the apartment features three zone heating and air conditioning. An abundance of eastern light makes this apartment very desirable. There are 2 luxurious bathrooms including a master en-suite. Decorated with rich and harmonious materials they also include glass shower stalls and tub.The full service building features 24H Doorman, Resident fitness center with cardiovascular and weight-lifting machines and a private Lounge with poker and pool tables. Centrally Located in the heart of the Flatiron district, you are steps from Union Square, Madison Square park, Chelsea, Gramercy and Greenwich Village. Living at 254 Park Avenue South provides easy access to downtown's main transportation hub with Subways 4,5, 6, N, R, L, F, M. 254 PAS is also steps from some of Manhattan's finest restaurants, shops, movie theaters, Whole Foods and much more making it the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Park Avenue have any available units?
254 Park Avenue has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 254 Park Avenue have?
Some of 254 Park Avenue's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
254 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 254 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 254 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 254 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 254 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 254 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 254 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 254 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
