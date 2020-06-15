252 West 21st Street

Amenities

BUILDING FEATURES

Chelsea COOP NO BOARD APPROVAL

Low-rise, 5 floors, walk up

Voice intercom

Well maintained Pre-war Brownstone

APARTMENT

Beautiful 2nd floor one bedroom features extremely high ceilings, exposed brick, in the living room and bedroom and a decorative fireplace. Oversized North and South facing Windows brings in a lot of natural light. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment. The kitchen has updated stainless appliances including a dishwasher and lots of cabinets.,BUILDING FEATURES

