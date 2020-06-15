All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:13 AM

252 West 21st Street

252 West 21st Street · (646) 637-9058
Location

252 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-W · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BUILDING FEATURES
Chelsea COOP NO BOARD APPROVAL
Low-rise, 5 floors, walk up
Voice intercom
Well maintained Pre-war Brownstone
APARTMENT
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 West 21st Street have any available units?
252 West 21st Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 West 21st Street have?
Some of 252 West 21st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
252 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 252 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 252 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 252 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 252 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 West 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 252 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 252 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 252 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 252 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 West 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
