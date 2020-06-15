252 West 21st Street

Amenities
BUILDING FEATURES
Chelsea COOP NO BOARD APPROVAL
Low-rise, 5 floors, walk up
Voice intercom
Well maintained Pre-war Brownstone
APARTMENT
