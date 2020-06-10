251 West 121st Street

Amenities

Landlord's Incentive Offer, Please Ask the listing agent for more information!

Amazing, charming, and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, parlor floor, Triplex apartment with huge 850+ SF garden in a completely renovated and re-designed brownstone building by a famous architect on a lovely Harlem block across from a community park on this street. This unique spacious apartment has over 2500SF and everything you need in a home, from chic modern to prewar detail, charm, and comfort! One can't resist falling in love with this unique home! This special apartment also offers: at the parlor floor, you have a spacious living room with lofty, high ceiling next to a very chic modern open chef kitchen with all new appliances. Huge oversize windows in the living room will take you to a balcony that leads you to a green Zen garden, on this floor, there is one of the four bedrooms that can be used as a den/ guest room or office. Master bedroom with en-suite spacious, chic bathroom and very large tilt windows and lots of light is at garden level with an exclusive entrance to your own garden, with a Zen feeling to it! There are two more bedrooms on this floor with a third full bathroom and tons of closet space throughout the apartment. At the cellar level, there is a huge recreational room which is a great option for a home office, or children's playroom and additional outdoor space and access to the garden, this space can be used as a playroom, exercise room, game room or a media room! This location is home to lots of fantastic and well-known restaurants and cool neighborhood cafes. A few blocks away from Central Park, Morningside Park, You will also find grocery markets and numerous subway lines right around the corner. Note: Whole Foods is also in the neighborhood! Please to view this beautiful, unique apartment, e-mail listing agent Pets ok, Cat and Small Dog are ok.