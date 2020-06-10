All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 AM

251 West 121st Street

251 West 121st Street · (917) 621-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

251 West 121st Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$6,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
media room
Landlord's Incentive Offer, Please Ask the listing agent for more information!
Amazing, charming, and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, parlor floor, Triplex apartment with huge 850+ SF garden in a completely renovated and re-designed brownstone building by a famous architect on a lovely Harlem block across from a community park on this street. This unique spacious apartment has over 2500SF and everything you need in a home, from chic modern to prewar detail, charm, and comfort! One can't resist falling in love with this unique home! This special apartment also offers: at the parlor floor, you have a spacious living room with lofty, high ceiling next to a very chic modern open chef kitchen with all new appliances. Huge oversize windows in the living room will take you to a balcony that leads you to a green Zen garden, on this floor, there is one of the four bedrooms that can be used as a den/ guest room or office. Master bedroom with en-suite spacious, chic bathroom and very large tilt windows and lots of light is at garden level with an exclusive entrance to your own garden, with a Zen feeling to it! There are two more bedrooms on this floor with a third full bathroom and tons of closet space throughout the apartment. At the cellar level, there is a huge recreational room which is a great option for a home office, or children's playroom and additional outdoor space and access to the garden, this space can be used as a playroom, exercise room, game room or a media room! This location is home to lots of fantastic and well-known restaurants and cool neighborhood cafes. A few blocks away from Central Park, Morningside Park, You will also find grocery markets and numerous subway lines right around the corner. Note: Whole Foods is also in the neighborhood! Please to view this beautiful, unique apartment, e-mail listing agent Pets ok, Cat and Small Dog are ok.,Amazing, charming and spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, parlor floor, Triplex apartment with huge 850+ SF garden in a completely renovated and re-designed brownstone building by a famous architect on a lovely Harlem block across from a community park on this street. This unique spacious apartment has over 2500SF and everything you need in a home, from chic modern to prewar detail, charm, and comfort! One can't resist falling in love with this unique home! This special apartment also offers: at parlor floor, you have a spacious living room with lofty, high ceiling next to a very chic modern open chef kitchen with all new appliances. Huge oversize windows in the living room will take you to a balcony that leads you to a green Zen garden, on this floor, there is one of the four bedrooms that can be used as a den/ guest room or office. Master bedroom with en-suite spacious, chic bathroom and very large tilt windows and lots of light are at garden level with an exclusive entrance to your own garden, with a Zen feeling to it! There are two more bedrooms on this floor with third full bathroom and tons of closet space throughout the apartment. At the cellar level, there is a huge recreational room with half bathroom and additional outdoor space and access to the garden, this space can be used as a playroom, exercise room, game room or a media room! This location is home to lots of fantastic and well-known restaurants and cool neighborhood cafes. A few blocks away from Central Park, Morningside Park, You will also find grocery markets and numerous subway lines right around the corner. Note: Whole Foods is also coming to the neighborhood! Please to view this beautiful, unique apartment, e-mail Zahra Joudi. Pets ok, Cat and Small Dog are ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 West 121st Street have any available units?
251 West 121st Street has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 West 121st Street have?
Some of 251 West 121st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 West 121st Street currently offering any rent specials?
251 West 121st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 West 121st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 West 121st Street is pet friendly.
Does 251 West 121st Street offer parking?
No, 251 West 121st Street does not offer parking.
Does 251 West 121st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 West 121st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 West 121st Street have a pool?
No, 251 West 121st Street does not have a pool.
Does 251 West 121st Street have accessible units?
No, 251 West 121st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 251 West 121st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 West 121st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
