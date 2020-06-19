251 West 117th Street

Amenities

Now Offering 1.5 Months Free on a 1 year lease or 2.5 Months Free on a 2 year lease + No Fee! Free Amenities and Wifi for the first year! Move in ready, MURPHY BED, SOFA AND STORAGE CONSOLE INCLUDED.



Sign a lease today and receive the rest of June for FREE! NO SECURITY DEPOSIT AT LEASE SIGNING



Welcome to 251 West 117th. Featuring expansive studio, 1- and 2-bedroom residences, 251 West 117th boasts high end finishes, state-of-the-art appliances, and panoramic views. Your luxury home will feature floor to ceiling windows, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and closets outfitted for maximum storage. Select residences enjoy in home washer/dryer units, private outdoor space with sweeping park and skyline views. Studio units will include a Murphy bed equipped with a console for optimal storage and a plush sofa.



Residents have unparalleled access to outstanding amenities including a multi-service virtual doorman, digital package room, laundry room, fitness center, and a resident lounge attached to a beautifully designed landscaped terrace featuring OUTDOOR MOVIE SCREENINGS. Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and ascend to the rooftop to enjoy areas for playing, lounging and socializing. Invite friends and family over to soak up the sun on our lounge chairs, host a cookout in the al fresco dining area with grilling stations, or cozy up with a book next to the fire pit while gazing at the central park views.



Sitting in one of New York City's most historically cultural neighborhoods, this building is located just steps away from easy access transportation on the A, B, C, and D trains. 251 West 117th sits on a quiet block situated right around the corner from Harlem's bestowed restaurant row with limitless options for your dining needs. Stop by Double Dutch for a freshly made artisanal cup of coffee, take a seat at Lido for an Italian feast you will never forget, or grab a one of a kind chocolate chip cookie from Levain Bakery. With so much to offer, 251 West 117th is the place to call home.



