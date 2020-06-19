All apartments in New York
Find more places like 251 West 117th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
251 West 117th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

251 West 117th Street

251 West 117th Street · (646) 246-7788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

251 West 117th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,543

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
doorman
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Now Offering 1.5 Months Free on a 1 year lease or 2.5 Months Free on a 2 year lease + No Fee! Free Amenities and Wifi for the first year! Move in ready, MURPHY BED, SOFA AND STORAGE CONSOLE INCLUDED.

Sign a lease today and receive the rest of June for FREE! NO SECURITY DEPOSIT AT LEASE SIGNING

Contact us today for a virtual walkthrough with an agent!

Welcome to 251 West 117th. Featuring expansive studio, 1- and 2-bedroom residences, 251 West 117th boasts high end finishes, state-of-the-art appliances, and panoramic views. Your luxury home will feature floor to ceiling windows, quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, and closets outfitted for maximum storage. Select residences enjoy in home washer/dryer units, private outdoor space with sweeping park and skyline views. Studio units will include a Murphy bed equipped with a console for optimal storage and a plush sofa.

Residents have unparalleled access to outstanding amenities including a multi-service virtual doorman, digital package room, laundry room, fitness center, and a resident lounge attached to a beautifully designed landscaped terrace featuring OUTDOOR MOVIE SCREENINGS. Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and ascend to the rooftop to enjoy areas for playing, lounging and socializing. Invite friends and family over to soak up the sun on our lounge chairs, host a cookout in the al fresco dining area with grilling stations, or cozy up with a book next to the fire pit while gazing at the central park views.

Sitting in one of New York City's most historically cultural neighborhoods, this building is located just steps away from easy access transportation on the A, B, C, and D trains. 251 West 117th sits on a quiet block situated right around the corner from Harlem's bestowed restaurant row with limitless options for your dining needs. Stop by Double Dutch for a freshly made artisanal cup of coffee, take a seat at Lido for an Italian feast you will never forget, or grab a one of a kind chocolate chip cookie from Levain Bakery. With so much to offer, 251 West 117th is the place to call home.

Contact Us For Additional Availability And 3D Tours!

All photos are for illustrative purposes showcasing the model units.
Rent Advertised in net effective.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 West 117th Street have any available units?
251 West 117th Street has a unit available for $2,543 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 West 117th Street have?
Some of 251 West 117th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 West 117th Street currently offering any rent specials?
251 West 117th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 West 117th Street pet-friendly?
No, 251 West 117th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 251 West 117th Street offer parking?
No, 251 West 117th Street does not offer parking.
Does 251 West 117th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 West 117th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 West 117th Street have a pool?
No, 251 West 117th Street does not have a pool.
Does 251 West 117th Street have accessible units?
No, 251 West 117th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 251 West 117th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 West 117th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 251 West 117th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity