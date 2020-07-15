25 West 83rd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO FEE!!!Available August 1st! Beautiful Studio in a well run and beautiful Upper West Side townhouse. This home features an open kitchen/living room area with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Apt. #1F also features an entry foyer, bay windows, marble bathroom, and bright Southern exposures to a tranquil Upper West Side tree-lined street.



This Townhouse was originally constructed in the 1920s, has 8-apartments across 4 floors. Amenity include a live-in super.



Located in the heart of the Upper West Side, This townhouse is in close proximity to three subway lines, a plethora of Buses including the crosstown, Central Park, The American Museum of Natural History , great restaurants and retail, and it's located only a short distance from Trader Joe's.



,Beautiful, bright renovated studio apartment overlooking west 83rd street, an UWS residential tree lined street, Apartment has high ceilings with crown moldings, open kitchen with DW and microwave, oversize bay windows, wood floors, marble bath, individually controlled central air throughout apartment. Excellent location, steps from Central Park, American Museum of Natural History, Planetarium, Shopping, Great UWS Restaurants, Public Transportation, everything conveniently located steps away and makes this Townhouse a perfect home.