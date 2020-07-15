All apartments in New York
Find more places like 25 West 83rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
25 West 83rd Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:48 AM

25 West 83rd Street

25 West 83rd Street · (347) 446-9088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

25 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-F · Avail. now

$2,300

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE!!!Available August 1st! Beautiful Studio in a well run and beautiful Upper West Side townhouse. This home features an open kitchen/living room area with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Apt. #1F also features an entry foyer, bay windows, marble bathroom, and bright Southern exposures to a tranquil Upper West Side tree-lined street.

This Townhouse was originally constructed in the 1920s, has 8-apartments across 4 floors. Amenity include a live-in super.

Located in the heart of the Upper West Side, This townhouse is in close proximity to three subway lines, a plethora of Buses including the crosstown, Central Park, The American Museum of Natural History , great restaurants and retail, and it's located only a short distance from Trader Joe's.

,Beautiful, bright renovated studio apartment overlooking west 83rd street, an UWS residential tree lined street, Apartment has high ceilings with crown moldings, open kitchen with DW and microwave, oversize bay windows, wood floors, marble bath, individually controlled central air throughout apartment. Excellent location, steps from Central Park, American Museum of Natural History, Planetarium, Shopping, Great UWS Restaurants, Public Transportation, everything conveniently located steps away and makes this Townhouse a perfect home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 West 83rd Street have any available units?
25 West 83rd Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 West 83rd Street have?
Some of 25 West 83rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 West 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 West 83rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 West 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 West 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 25 West 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 25 West 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 25 West 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 West 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 West 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 25 West 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 West 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 25 West 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 West 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 West 83rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 25 West 83rd Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Hampton Court
333 East 102nd Street
New York, NY 10029

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity