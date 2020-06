Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL STUDIO IN UWS BROWNSTONE WITH CENTRAL PARK RIGHT AT THE CORNER- Bright, South-facing- Fully Renovated- Granite Counter Tops & Stainless Steel Appliances- Amazing Closet Space- Hardwood Floors- Heart of Upper West Side- Steps to Central Park- Well Maintained Pre-War Brownstone- B/C Subway Station on the Block- Tons of Local Shops/eateries/neighborhood Attractions at your Doorstep.UWS living doesn't get any better than this. Apartments in this building are rarely available so this deal won't last!