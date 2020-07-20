All apartments in New York
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:32 PM

249 East 13th Street

249 East 13th Street · (815) 222-3879
Location

249 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit GRDN · Avail. now

$3,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

You have found the most charming and serene apartment in all of the East Village! This sprawling, renovated studio stretches over 800 sq ft comes equipped with an in-unit washer / dryer, exposed brick, a decorative fireplace and your very own private patio.

This full-floor home features both north and south light. The renovated, open kitchen and dining area are a few steps up above the living and sleeping area which gives the space a natural separation.

For storage, there are 3 large double closets and plenty of custom built-in cabinetry and shelving through out the space.

The patio / garden is south facing, serene and quiet and comes with beautiful planters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 East 13th Street have any available units?
249 East 13th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 East 13th Street have?
Some of 249 East 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 East 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
249 East 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 East 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 249 East 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 249 East 13th Street offer parking?
No, 249 East 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 249 East 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 249 East 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 East 13th Street have a pool?
No, 249 East 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 249 East 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 249 East 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 249 East 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 East 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
