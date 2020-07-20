249 East 13th Street

Amenities
You have found the most charming and serene apartment in all of the East Village! This sprawling, renovated studio stretches over 800 sq ft comes equipped with an in-unit washer / dryer, exposed brick, a decorative fireplace and your very own private patio.
This full-floor home features both north and south light. The renovated, open kitchen and dining area are a few steps up above the living and sleeping area which gives the space a natural separation.
For storage, there are 3 large double closets and plenty of custom built-in cabinetry and shelving through out the space.
The patio / garden is south facing, serene and quiet and comes with beautiful planters.