248 West 105th Street

Fully Renovated 2 bedroom apartment. West 105 just off Broadway - Elevator building with laundry. Landlord works well with students, Fantastic closet space and light in all roomsIt is only a 10 minute walk to the university. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 103rd St. and 110th St. stations (1/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations. SoveRE75976