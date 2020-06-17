All apartments in New York
248 West 105th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

248 West 105th Street

248 West 105th Street · (646) 872-5964
Location

248 West 105th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Fully Renovated 2 bedroom apartment. West 105 just off Broadway - Elevator building with laundry. Landlord works well with students, Fantastic closet space and light in all roomsIt is only a 10 minute walk to the university. Within the area is St. John's the divine, Columbia University, Barnard College, Manhattan School of Music, Central Park, Riverside Park, fine restaurants, cafes, outside eateries, trendy bars, and specialty stores. Transportation is very good with subway line on 103rd St. and 110th St. stations (1/b/c) on Broadway/Central Park West and bus stations. SoveRE75976

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 West 105th Street have any available units?
248 West 105th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 248 West 105th Street currently offering any rent specials?
248 West 105th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 West 105th Street pet-friendly?
No, 248 West 105th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 248 West 105th Street offer parking?
No, 248 West 105th Street does not offer parking.
Does 248 West 105th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 West 105th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 West 105th Street have a pool?
No, 248 West 105th Street does not have a pool.
Does 248 West 105th Street have accessible units?
No, 248 West 105th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 248 West 105th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 West 105th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 248 West 105th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 West 105th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
