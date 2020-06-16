248 Mott Street

Amenities

Renovated one bedroom in Prime Nolita location features exposed brick, a marble bath, and gleaming hardwood floors! Unit has a washer & dryer, granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Available for September 1st occupancy.Located just steps from great shopping, restaurants and nightlife, including Ina, Cafe Habana, and Balthazar. Conveniently located close to several subway lines, including the 6, B, D, F, M, and R lines.Please call to view. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. Safdie1303