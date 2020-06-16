All apartments in New York
Find more places like 248 Mott Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
248 Mott Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:05 AM

248 Mott Street

248 Mott Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

248 Mott Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated one bedroom in Prime Nolita location features exposed brick, a marble bath, and gleaming hardwood floors! Unit has a washer & dryer, granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Available for September 1st occupancy.Located just steps from great shopping, restaurants and nightlife, including Ina, Cafe Habana, and Balthazar. Conveniently located close to several subway lines, including the 6, B, D, F, M, and R lines.Please call to view. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation, not an indication of size or layout. Safdie1303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Mott Street have any available units?
248 Mott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 Mott Street have?
Some of 248 Mott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Mott Street currently offering any rent specials?
248 Mott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Mott Street pet-friendly?
No, 248 Mott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 248 Mott Street offer parking?
No, 248 Mott Street does not offer parking.
Does 248 Mott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 Mott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Mott Street have a pool?
No, 248 Mott Street does not have a pool.
Does 248 Mott Street have accessible units?
No, 248 Mott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Mott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 Mott Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 248 Mott Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity