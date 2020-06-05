247 Water Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator media room

1,500 sqft of PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE!



Huge Private Terrace and Prive Roof on this Triplex Penthouse.

Non-contact showing can be arranged with remote access.

3D VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

No Board Package!



Rich in luxury and steeped in history, this unique Triplex Penthouse offers historic elements, quintessential loft details and modern features.



This expansive two-story prewar with keyed elevator in both levels, is truly one of the most unique Penthouse offerings in Manhattan.



At approximately 3,100 square feet, with an additional 1,500 square feet of outdoor space, this triplex apartment with private roof terrace features double exposure, brick walls, original columns from the 1800s and two functioning wood-burning fireplaces.



The first floor provides a grand master suite with a stainless steel jacuzzi, and a glass ceiling double shower. This level also features triple pane windows, a launch area, 3 additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and washer/dryer.



The second floor is a dream entertaining space that includes an oversized living and dining space with eastern exposure and oversized windows.

The eat-in open kitchen with glass doors leads to an expansive 750 sqft terrace and the stairs to the private roof terrace with wonderful open City views.



The apartment comes with 2,000 sqft of potential development rights. Sponsor agrees to relinquish to the Purchaser up to 2,000 square feet of air space directly above Unit PH for development by the Purchaser and Sponsor will execute all documents required to be filed or reasonably requested by Purchaser to evidence the transfer of such air and development rights.



The 1837 building, Coppersmith Landing, gains its moniker from its original use housing coppersmith Samuel Thompson. It's a shining example of Greek Revival style architecture of the time and has been designated a National Historic Landmark. Only five units occupy this boutique building, providing optimal privacy and security. The building features a shared roof deck, very low maintenance fees and is set near Manhattans storied waterfront and the plentiful shopping, cafes, bars and family activities of the revitalized Financial District: Jeans Georges' exciting new Seafood Restaurant, The Fulton, iPic Movie Theater, Marc Joseph's Steakhouse, Pier17 and much more.

Nearby Fulton Street station offers easy access to the 2/3, 4/5 and A/C trains and the East River Ferry is mere minutes away.