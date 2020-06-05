All apartments in New York
247 Water Street

247 Water Street · (646) 519-4494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

247 Water Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit PH-1 · Avail. now

$13,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
1,500 sqft of PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE!

Huge Private Terrace and Prive Roof on this Triplex Penthouse.
Non-contact showing can be arranged with remote access.
3D VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.
No Board Package!

Rich in luxury and steeped in history, this unique Triplex Penthouse offers historic elements, quintessential loft details and modern features.

This expansive two-story prewar with keyed elevator in both levels, is truly one of the most unique Penthouse offerings in Manhattan.

At approximately 3,100 square feet, with an additional 1,500 square feet of outdoor space, this triplex apartment with private roof terrace features double exposure, brick walls, original columns from the 1800s and two functioning wood-burning fireplaces.

The first floor provides a grand master suite with a stainless steel jacuzzi, and a glass ceiling double shower. This level also features triple pane windows, a launch area, 3 additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and washer/dryer.

The second floor is a dream entertaining space that includes an oversized living and dining space with eastern exposure and oversized windows.
The eat-in open kitchen with glass doors leads to an expansive 750 sqft terrace and the stairs to the private roof terrace with wonderful open City views.

The apartment comes with 2,000 sqft of potential development rights. Sponsor agrees to relinquish to the Purchaser up to 2,000 square feet of air space directly above Unit PH for development by the Purchaser and Sponsor will execute all documents required to be filed or reasonably requested by Purchaser to evidence the transfer of such air and development rights.

The 1837 building, Coppersmith Landing, gains its moniker from its original use housing coppersmith Samuel Thompson. It's a shining example of Greek Revival style architecture of the time and has been designated a National Historic Landmark. Only five units occupy this boutique building, providing optimal privacy and security. The building features a shared roof deck, very low maintenance fees and is set near Manhattans storied waterfront and the plentiful shopping, cafes, bars and family activities of the revitalized Financial District: Jeans Georges' exciting new Seafood Restaurant, The Fulton, iPic Movie Theater, Marc Joseph's Steakhouse, Pier17 and much more.
Nearby Fulton Street station offers easy access to the 2/3, 4/5 and A/C trains and the East River Ferry is mere minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Water Street have any available units?
247 Water Street has a unit available for $13,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 Water Street have?
Some of 247 Water Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Water Street currently offering any rent specials?
247 Water Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Water Street pet-friendly?
No, 247 Water Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 247 Water Street offer parking?
No, 247 Water Street does not offer parking.
Does 247 Water Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 247 Water Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Water Street have a pool?
No, 247 Water Street does not have a pool.
Does 247 Water Street have accessible units?
No, 247 Water Street does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Water Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 Water Street does not have units with dishwashers.
