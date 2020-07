Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom in the heart of Nolita.

-In unit washer dryer

- 2 queen sixes bedroom

- Tastefully designed bathroom with huge shower head

-Full appliances including dishwasher,This is amazing one bedroom with super large bright livingroom.



The bedroom can fit a queen bed and dresser.



Living room is large and sunny.

A real eat in kitchen.



Great closet space and windows all over.



Act fast!