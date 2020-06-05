247 East 81st Street

Amenities

True one bedroom corner apartment with high ceilings available for an immediate move in.



Only one flight up, this sunny and bright home boasts a massive living room with four windows, a windowed kitchen with a breakfast bar, and queen sized bedroom with a large closet.. Additional features include central air/heat and hardwood floors throughout.



Located in the heart of the Upper East Side, the building is only a few blocks from the 4,5,6 and the new Q subway lines. Whole Foods, Fairway, gyms and shopping are extremely close by as well.



**Photos of similar unit in the same building line