247 East 81st Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

247 East 81st Street

247 East 81st Street · (929) 398-9445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

247 East 81st Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
True one bedroom corner apartment with high ceilings available for an immediate move in.

Only one flight up, this sunny and bright home boasts a massive living room with four windows, a windowed kitchen with a breakfast bar, and queen sized bedroom with a large closet.. Additional features include central air/heat and hardwood floors throughout.

Located in the heart of the Upper East Side, the building is only a few blocks from the 4,5,6 and the new Q subway lines. Whole Foods, Fairway, gyms and shopping are extremely close by as well.,True one bedroom corner apartment with high ceilings available for an early May move-in.

Only one flight up, this sunny and bright home boasts a massive living room with four windows, a windowed kitchen with a breakfast bar, and queen sized bedroom with a large closet.. Additional features include central air/heat and hardwood floors throughout.

Located in the heart of the Upper East Side, the building is only a few blocks from the 4,5,6 and the new Q subway lines. Whole Foods, Fairway, gyms and shopping are extremely close by as well.

**Photos of similar unit in the same building line

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 East 81st Street have any available units?
247 East 81st Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 247 East 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
247 East 81st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 East 81st Street pet-friendly?
No, 247 East 81st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 247 East 81st Street offer parking?
No, 247 East 81st Street does not offer parking.
Does 247 East 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 East 81st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 East 81st Street have a pool?
No, 247 East 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 247 East 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 247 East 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 247 East 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 East 81st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 East 81st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 247 East 81st Street has units with air conditioning.
