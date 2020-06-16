245 West 72nd Street

Amenities

NO FEE! Kindly include your move in date and if you have any pets with you inquiry. Video tour available upon request



Newly renovated 1BR bedroom apartment in an elevator building on a Prime Upper West Side location. Hardwood floors, brand new open kitchen with dishwasher and microwave. Oversized windows, south and north exposures. High ceilings. King size bedroom with built in book shelves. Newly renovated bathroom with shower stall. There is no laundry in the building however there is a dry cleaners next door and two more right across the street. This apartment is a great deal in the Prime Upper West Side area! Perfectly located on West 72nd street between West End Avenue and Broadway, short walk to both parks, subway on W72 and Broadway 1,2,3 trains, Trader Joe's, Fairway supermarket and all the fabulous restaurants and stores within a few block. Pets ok with landlord's approval on a case by case basis. Brokers welcome CYOF.