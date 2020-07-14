245 West 115th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage internet access

Ready for immediate occupancy, this furnished studio home can be delivered fully, partially, or completely unfurnished. This fully-equipped home has an abundance of storage, individually operated air conditioning, and a large bathroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a gas range, and a dishwasher.



Included in your rent are heat, hot water and high-speed Internet access, making this an ideal space to work from home. Variable and long term leases available.



245 West 115th St. is a pre-war condominium building just off of Frederick Douglass Boulevard with a laundry room, bike storage, and a shared garden with space to BBQ. The building offers access to Central Park and Morningside Park, both of which offer weekly farmers' markets, Columbia University, and the shops and restaurants on Frederick Douglass Boulevard.



Various commuting options available via the nearby B/C and 2/3 subway stops at 116th St., multiple bus lines, Citi Bike, and Revel mopeds.



Private virtual showings and showings by appointment available immediately.