All apartments in New York
Find more places like 245 West 115th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
245 West 115th Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:54 AM

245 West 115th Street

245 West 115th Street · (732) 682-7871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

245 West 115th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Ready for immediate occupancy, this furnished studio home can be delivered fully, partially, or completely unfurnished. This fully-equipped home has an abundance of storage, individually operated air conditioning, and a large bathroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a gas range, and a dishwasher.

Included in your rent are heat, hot water and high-speed Internet access, making this an ideal space to work from home. Variable and long term leases available.

245 West 115th St. is a pre-war condominium building just off of Frederick Douglass Boulevard with a laundry room, bike storage, and a shared garden with space to BBQ. The building offers access to Central Park and Morningside Park, both of which offer weekly farmers' markets, Columbia University, and the shops and restaurants on Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

Various commuting options available via the nearby B/C and 2/3 subway stops at 116th St., multiple bus lines, Citi Bike, and Revel mopeds.

Private virtual showings and showings by appointment available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 West 115th Street have any available units?
245 West 115th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 West 115th Street have?
Some of 245 West 115th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 West 115th Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 West 115th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 West 115th Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 West 115th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 245 West 115th Street offer parking?
No, 245 West 115th Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 West 115th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 West 115th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 West 115th Street have a pool?
No, 245 West 115th Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 West 115th Street have accessible units?
No, 245 West 115th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 West 115th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 West 115th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 245 West 115th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity