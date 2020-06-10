245 Eldridge St

Amenities

Welcome to *245 Eldridge Street*, a fully re-developed boutique building at the nexus of Houston and Eldridge and all of Lower East Side's main attractions.



Comprised of expansive, gut-renovated apartments, these units offer condo-like finishes in an exclusive and intimate building unparalleled for the neighborhood.



With only two apartments per floor, each residence offers large windows in every room for exceptional light, deep closets, in-unit laundry and an interactive virtual doorman for a convenient, yet exclusive lifestyle.



*Unit 1R is a truly unique unit for the building. An expansive 3 loft like bedroom home with high ceilings*



*Virtual tour available upon request*



APARTMENT FEATURES:

Washer/dryer in-unit

Chef's kitchen with Caesarstone countertops

Full-sized stainless steel appliances with custom cabinetry

Generously proportioned bathroom with brass Kohler fixtures

Premium wide-plank hardwood flooring

Queen-sized bedrooms

Individually controlled air system in every room

High Ceilings



BUILDING/NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES:

Interactive Virtual Doorman

Steps from the 2nd Ave F train and Whole Foods

Centrally located to all of the best bars and restaurants in the neighborhood: Mr. Purple, No Fun, Pianos, The Meatball Shop, Beauty & Essex, etc.



Gross rent is $6500 with one month free on a 13 month lease