Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:14 PM

245 Eldridge St

245 Eldridge Street · (646) 406-7928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 Eldridge Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Welcome to *245 Eldridge Street*, a fully re-developed boutique building at the nexus of Houston and Eldridge and all of Lower East Side's main attractions.

Comprised of expansive, gut-renovated apartments, these units offer condo-like finishes in an exclusive and intimate building unparalleled for the neighborhood.

With only two apartments per floor, each residence offers large windows in every room for exceptional light, deep closets, in-unit laundry and an interactive virtual doorman for a convenient, yet exclusive lifestyle.

*Unit 1R is a truly unique unit for the building. An expansive 3 loft like bedroom home with high ceilings*

*Virtual tour available upon request*

APARTMENT FEATURES:
Washer/dryer in-unit
Chef's kitchen with Caesarstone countertops
Full-sized stainless steel appliances with custom cabinetry
Generously proportioned bathroom with brass Kohler fixtures
Premium wide-plank hardwood flooring
Queen-sized bedrooms
Individually controlled air system in every room
High Ceilings

BUILDING/NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES:
Interactive Virtual Doorman
Steps from the 2nd Ave F train and Whole Foods
Centrally located to all of the best bars and restaurants in the neighborhood: Mr. Purple, No Fun, Pianos, The Meatball Shop, Beauty & Essex, etc.

Gross rent is $6500 with one month free on a 13 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Eldridge St have any available units?
245 Eldridge St has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 Eldridge St have?
Some of 245 Eldridge St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Eldridge St currently offering any rent specials?
245 Eldridge St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Eldridge St pet-friendly?
No, 245 Eldridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 245 Eldridge St offer parking?
No, 245 Eldridge St does not offer parking.
Does 245 Eldridge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Eldridge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Eldridge St have a pool?
No, 245 Eldridge St does not have a pool.
Does 245 Eldridge St have accessible units?
No, 245 Eldridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Eldridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Eldridge St does not have units with dishwashers.
