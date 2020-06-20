244 Columbus Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO BROKER FEE TO TENANTS. TENANTS BROKERS COLLECT YOUR OWN FEE. Perfect Upper West Side location at 71st St and Columbus Ave. This spacious apartment offers natural light, high 9'5" ceilings, and is worth the 2 short flights walk up. The 2 large windows in both the living room and bedroom have open western exposure. The extra large eat-in kitchen includes a gas stove, full sized fridge, dishwasher, and ample space to fit a dining table. The bright bedroom has generous closets and lots of space to fit a bed of your choice. Bamboo floors throughout. The building is just around the corner from local and express subway and bus transportation, some of the coolest restaurants and pubs in the area, and is just a short walk to Central Park. Don't miss this great opportunity to live in the heart of the Upper West Side! 2 short flights up. Voice intercom building. No Smoking. No Guarantors. No Shares. Pets allowed but no large dogs.