All apartments in New York
Find more places like 244 Columbus Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
244 Columbus Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

244 Columbus Avenue

244 Columbus Avenue · (212) 941-2559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

244 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-R · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO BROKER FEE TO TENANTS. TENANTS BROKERS COLLECT YOUR OWN FEE. Perfect Upper West Side location at 71st St and Columbus Ave. This spacious apartment offers natural light, high 9'5" ceilings, and is worth the 2 short flights walk up. The 2 large windows in both the living room and bedroom have open western exposure. The extra large eat-in kitchen includes a gas stove, full sized fridge, dishwasher, and ample space to fit a dining table. The bright bedroom has generous closets and lots of space to fit a bed of your choice. Bamboo floors throughout. The building is just around the corner from local and express subway and bus transportation, some of the coolest restaurants and pubs in the area, and is just a short walk to Central Park. Don't miss this great opportunity to live in the heart of the Upper West Side! 2 short flights up. Voice intercom building. No Smoking. No Guarantors. No Shares. Pets allowed but no large dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
244 Columbus Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 244 Columbus Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
244 Columbus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Columbus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 244 Columbus Avenue offer parking?
No, 244 Columbus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 244 Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 244 Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 244 Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 244 Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Columbus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 244 Columbus Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity