All apartments in New York
Find more places like 241 West 71st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
241 West 71st Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

241 West 71st Street

241 West 71st Street · (212) 203-5424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

241 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful, full floor 1 bedroom on the second floor of a charming townhouse available July 1st.

Only one short flight up this spacious, rare find features high ceilings, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 decorative fireplaces, south and north exposures, large windowed bathroom with bathtub, three windows in the living room for lots of natural light, the quiet bedroom is facing the back of the building.

Guarantors Allowed. NO PETS please.

Just one block from the 72nd express subway stop on 72nd Street, close to B, C trains and Trader Joe's.

*photos are from apartment above,Rarely on the market, dramatic floor thru, 900 sf apartment on West 71st Street. Full size renovated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, french doors, huge windows, tons of sunlight, high ceilings, and a window bathroom. A huge space w/ a decorative fireplace in the living room and bedroom, easily fitting a king size bed and furniture. Beautiful well kept townhouse. Only 1 flight of stairs above the parlor floor. Express train & Trader Joes less than a block away. This is the classic townhouse apartment you have been waiting for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 West 71st Street have any available units?
241 West 71st Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 West 71st Street have?
Some of 241 West 71st Street's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 West 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
241 West 71st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 West 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 241 West 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 241 West 71st Street offer parking?
No, 241 West 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 241 West 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 West 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 West 71st Street have a pool?
No, 241 West 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 241 West 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 241 West 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 241 West 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 West 71st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 241 West 71st Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Andover
1675 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
1422 Third Avenue
1422 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10028
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity