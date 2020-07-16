241 West 71st Street

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful, full floor 1 bedroom on the second floor of a charming townhouse available July 1st.



Only one short flight up this spacious, rare find features high ceilings, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 decorative fireplaces, south and north exposures, large windowed bathroom with bathtub, three windows in the living room for lots of natural light, the quiet bedroom is facing the back of the building.



Guarantors Allowed. NO PETS please.



Just one block from the 72nd express subway stop on 72nd Street, close to B, C trains and Trader Joe's.



