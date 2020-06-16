241 W97th Street, #PH3

Amenities

This splendid studio apartment comes with a lot of extras, like hand crafted transforming furniture and integrated storage that maximizes square footage. Built-in cabinetry conceals a Murphy bed, providing extra space for a full set of living room furniture. The apartment also feature over 500+ Sf of private outdoor space. This penthouse is a diamond in the sky. Wake up to brilliant sunlight flooding this intimate penthouse studio located on the 15th floor of a full service, pre-war condominium. Begin your day with an espresso on the 40 foot terrace wrapping this unique aerie with sunny southern and western City views. Close it with a sunset red as coals enflaming the Hudson River in the near distance. The interior is approximately 350 Sq feet in size, the terrace over 500 sf. One skylight brings in excellent light and another can be unveiled. Conveniently located just off Broadway one block from the 7th Avenue express stop, directly above West Side Market and minutes from cutting-edge restaurants and every desirable amenity, the building provides 24-hour doorman service and recently underwent a complete restoration of its facade. Built in 1923 by architects Schwartz & Gross , this full service pre-war condominium has 24-hour doormen, porters, and a live-in superintendent. The Sabrina features 165 units ranging from studios to five bedroom apartments, many of which have been updated or combined to include washers & dryers and central air conditioning. The pet friendly building features a modern laundry facility in the basement, bicycle and storage units, and one of the largest lobbies on the Upper West Side where residents host seasonal parties for the many families who call the Sabrina home. Westside Market is located on the ground floor of the building while Whole Foods is a short walk away. The express subway and cross-town bus at 96th Street are both nearby as well as many restaurants, shops, and Riverside & Central Parks.