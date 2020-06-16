All apartments in New York
241 W97th Street, #PH3

241 W 97th St · (718) 702-9702
Location

241 W 97th St, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit PH3 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
This splendid studio apartment comes with a lot of extras, like hand crafted transforming furniture and integrated storage that maximizes square footage. Built-in cabinetry conceals a Murphy bed, providing extra space for a full set of living room furniture. The apartment also feature over 500+ Sf of private outdoor space. This penthouse is a diamond in the sky. Wake up to brilliant sunlight flooding this intimate penthouse studio located on the 15th floor of a full service, pre-war condominium. Begin your day with an espresso on the 40 foot terrace wrapping this unique aerie with sunny southern and western City views. Close it with a sunset red as coals enflaming the Hudson River in the near distance. The interior is approximately 350 Sq feet in size, the terrace over 500 sf. One skylight brings in excellent light and another can be unveiled. Conveniently located just off Broadway one block from the 7th Avenue express stop, directly above West Side Market and minutes from cutting-edge restaurants and every desirable amenity, the building provides 24-hour doorman service and recently underwent a complete restoration of its facade. Built in 1923 by architects Schwartz & Gross , this full service pre-war condominium has 24-hour doormen, porters, and a live-in superintendent. The Sabrina features 165 units ranging from studios to five bedroom apartments, many of which have been updated or combined to include washers & dryers and central air conditioning. The pet friendly building features a modern laundry facility in the basement, bicycle and storage units, and one of the largest lobbies on the Upper West Side where residents host seasonal parties for the many families who call the Sabrina home. Westside Market is located on the ground floor of the building while Whole Foods is a short walk away. The express subway and cross-town bus at 96th Street are both nearby as well as many restaurants, shops, and Riverside & Central Parks. This splendid studio apartment comes with a lot of extras, like hand crafted transforming furniture and integrated storage that maximizes square footage. Built-in cabinetry conceals a Murphy bed, providing extra space for a full set of living room fu

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 W97th Street, #PH3 have any available units?
241 W97th Street, #PH3 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 W97th Street, #PH3 have?
Some of 241 W97th Street, #PH3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 W97th Street, #PH3 currently offering any rent specials?
241 W97th Street, #PH3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 W97th Street, #PH3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 W97th Street, #PH3 is pet friendly.
Does 241 W97th Street, #PH3 offer parking?
No, 241 W97th Street, #PH3 does not offer parking.
Does 241 W97th Street, #PH3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 W97th Street, #PH3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 W97th Street, #PH3 have a pool?
No, 241 W97th Street, #PH3 does not have a pool.
Does 241 W97th Street, #PH3 have accessible units?
No, 241 W97th Street, #PH3 does not have accessible units.
Does 241 W97th Street, #PH3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 W97th Street, #PH3 has units with dishwashers.
