Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

240 East 19th Street

240 East 19th Street · (203) 910-7572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

240 East 19th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$2,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Available immediately, this fully-furnished studio has it all. Perched atop a townhouse on a prime block, this sun drenched space has high ceilings, hardwood floors, a charming decorative fireplace, wall-through A/C, and closet with additional overhead storage.

This turnkey home comes complete with a full sized Murphy bed, utensils and all the furniture in the photos. Just bring your toothbrush, and move right in!

The fantastic Gramercy neighborhood is close to all transportation and a stone's throw from all your favorite restaurants. Not to mention Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and more. Reach out today to see this great apartment.

Video available upon request. No pets and no smokers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 East 19th Street have any available units?
240 East 19th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 East 19th Street have?
Some of 240 East 19th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 East 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 East 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 East 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 East 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 240 East 19th Street offer parking?
No, 240 East 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 240 East 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 East 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 East 19th Street have a pool?
No, 240 East 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 240 East 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 240 East 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 East 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 East 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
