240 East 19th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities

Available immediately, this fully-furnished studio has it all. Perched atop a townhouse on a prime block, this sun drenched space has high ceilings, hardwood floors, a charming decorative fireplace, wall-through A/C, and closet with additional overhead storage.



This turnkey home comes complete with a full sized Murphy bed, utensils and all the furniture in the photos. Just bring your toothbrush, and move right in!



The fantastic Gramercy neighborhood is close to all transportation and a stone's throw from all your favorite restaurants. Not to mention Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and more. Reach out today to see this great apartment.



Video available upon request. No pets and no smokers please.