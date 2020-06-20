All apartments in New York
Find more places like 24 West 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
24 West 8th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

24 West 8th Street

24 West 8th Street · (917) 526-0288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24 West 8th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-F · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Apartment Features
Extra height ceilings, huge wall of windows and a decorative fireplace give this unique apartment both charm and lots of light!

The location is supreme!

Building Features
This charming Pre-War brick building is located on quaint 8th Street, directly in the heart of New York's Greenwich Village. All that Greenwich Village has to offer is right outside your doorstep. 8th Street offers access to the fantastic stores and exquisite restaurants of the Greenwich Village and Union Square districts of New York City

Security: One month
Availability: Immediate
Lease Term: 1-2 Year
No dogs,Building Features
This charming Pre-War brick building is located on quaint 8th Street, directly in the heart of New York's Greenwich Village. All that Greenwich Village has to offer is right outside your doorstep. 8th Street offers access to the fantastic stores and exquisite restaurants of the Greenwich Village and Union Square districts of New York City

Apartment Features
Encompassing northern exposures, this is a 4th floor, bright and spacious one bedroom apartment that has details such as high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, three large oversized windows and significant closet space. The apartment also has a stunning fireplace which compliments the living area superbly. Central air conditioning is included in this apartment. All in all this is a truly wonderful place to call home.

Security: Two Months
Availability: Immediate
Lease Term: 1-2 Years
Pets: Pets Considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 West 8th Street have any available units?
24 West 8th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 West 8th Street have?
Some of 24 West 8th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 West 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 West 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 West 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 West 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 24 West 8th Street offer parking?
No, 24 West 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 24 West 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 West 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 West 8th Street have a pool?
No, 24 West 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 West 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 24 West 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 West 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 West 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 24 West 8th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity