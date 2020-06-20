24 West 8th Street

Amenities

Extra height ceilings, huge wall of windows and a decorative fireplace give this unique apartment both charm and lots of light!



The location is supreme!



This charming Pre-War brick building is located on quaint 8th Street, directly in the heart of New York's Greenwich Village. All that Greenwich Village has to offer is right outside your doorstep. 8th Street offers access to the fantastic stores and exquisite restaurants of the Greenwich Village and Union Square districts of New York City



Security: One month

Availability: Immediate

Lease Term: 1-2 Year

Apartment Features

Encompassing northern exposures, this is a 4th floor, bright and spacious one bedroom apartment that has details such as high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, three large oversized windows and significant closet space. The apartment also has a stunning fireplace which compliments the living area superbly. Central air conditioning is included in this apartment. All in all this is a truly wonderful place to call home.



Security: Two Months

Availability: Immediate

Lease Term: 1-2 Years

Pets: Pets Considered